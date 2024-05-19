TIER IV to launch robotaxi business in Tokyo, November 2024: Starting with limited operational domains

TOKYO, May 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TIER IV , a pioneer in developing open-source software for autonomous driving (AD) systems, is set to launch a unique robotaxi service in November 2024. Initially targeting areas and times that conventional taxi operators struggle to serve, the service will begin with proof of concept (PoC) tests in the Tokyo Bay area of Odaiba. The goal is to gradually expand to cover major districts in Tokyo by 2025 and the entire metropolitan area by 2027. TIER IV strives to foster a harmonious coexistence between new robotaxi services and existing mobility ecosystems.

TIER IV has developed multiple classes of the reference design for developing AD systems based on Autoware *1. The reference design presents appropriate vehicle models and environments, often referred to as operating design domains (ODDs), in which AD systems are verified and validated to be functional, utilizing TIER IV's software platforms.

For technical validation, the robotaxi reference design incorporated into the JPN TAXI vehicle model has achieved sufficient safety and availability, effectively defining ODDs even in heavy-traffic areas. Commercial applications have also been deployed successfully, leveraging several other variants that inherited from the robotaxi reference design, for public transportation networks nationwide and in-factory logistics.

Video: TIER IV's robotaxi undergoing test runs

Building upon these achievements, TIER IV is gearing up for the commercialization of new robotaxi services. PoC tests in Odaiba are set to pave the way for public access by November 2024, while ongoing discussions with transportation operators will ensure seamless integration into existing mobility ecosystems.

Looking ahead, TIER IV plans to expand these robotaxi services, ensuring safety and availability standards comparable to conventional taxis. Initially targeting key areas within Tokyo before expanding citywide, TIER IV remains committed to creating open innovation in the autonomous driving sector, one ride at a time.

*1 Autoware is a registered trademark of The Autoware Foundation.

TIER IV , the pioneering force behind the world's first open-source software for autonomous driving Autoware , offers a range of advanced AD products and solutions, encompassing both software and hardware across multiple platforms. The company is steering the development of safe and efficient autonomous driving technology, aiming to reimagine intelligent vehicles through the art of open source. A founding member of the Autoware Foundation , TIER IV conducts cutting-edge research and development in collaboration with partners worldwide, harnessing Autoware to accelerate the rollout of autonomous vehicles that will benefit society as a whole.

