TIER IV Unveils New 5MP Automotive Camera; Expands Current Model Production and Advances Next-Gen 8MP Model

TOKYO, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TIER IV , a leader in open-source autonomous driving (AD) technology, is delighted to announce its plans for increased production and a broader product line in response to the strong uptake of its Automotive HDR Camera C1, an imaging solution for autonomous mobility applications.

Solution Overview

C1 Camera

TIER IV's C1 Camera is widely adopted for use with various applications, including AD, driver assistance, autonomous mobile robots, security, and surveillance, due to its 120dB high dynamic range (HDR) and high connectivity as an automotive-grade hardware. It has already been implemented by over 100 companies worldwide. The strong performance and demand exceeding supply have led to an increase in production, with shipping scheduled to begin at the end of July. We will also start offering a new option equipped with a fisheye lens.

Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price: 800 (USD)

Lens Options: 46, 85, 120, 198 degrees (Horizontal FOV, with lens distortion correction OFF)

Feedback from C1 Camera Users

Suzuki Motor Corporation, Next Generation Advanced Technology Development Division: "The outstanding image quality and functionality of the C1 Camera are expected to improve the performance of autonomous driving systems. We will evaluate the C1 Camera and promote its development in pursuit of making autonomous driving services a reality as soon as possible."

Robotic Systems Lab (RSL), ETH Zurich: "The C1 Camera, with its great High Dynamic Range (HDR) imaging capabilities, assists our research by making it possible to take our robots into the wild. Its waterproof and dustproof design enables us to deploy robots in natural environments, where they face a wide range of different conditions."

C2 Camera

The C2 Camera, positioned as a superior model to our C1 Camera, retains the HDR performance and LED flicker reduction capabilities while doubling the resolution to 5.4 megapixels, making it particularly effective for distant object recognition and signal recognition. After proving itself as a reliable reference camera for evaluating the accuracy of object recognition and signal recognition in our AD system development over the past year, we have decided to start accepting pre-orders from C1 Camera distributors starting today, June 26, We have confirmed that the C2 Camera meets all the requirements for automotive camera production. Shipments are scheduled to begin in late August.

Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price: 1,000 (USD)

Lens Options: 30, 62, 120, 176 degrees (Horizontal FOV, with camera distortion correction OFF)

C3 Camera

The C3 Camera is being developed with an 8-megapixel image sensor to further expand the recognition range required in high-speed use cases like highways. Our goal is to complete its development within the year and begin providing it in early 2024.

With the comprehensive lens options across our C1, C2, and C3 cameras, we are well-positioned to address an array of use-cases for automotive applications. Furthermore, by attending to the diverse requirements of non-automotive applications, we foresee a considerable expansion in the utilization of our solutions.

Other Information

For detailed specifications and application examples for each camera product, please visit our product website: https://sensor.tier4.jp/automotive-camera

Customization for mass-produced models (camera body shape, lens field of view, etc.) may also be available.

What's Coming Next

We are also in the process of developing a sensor fusion development kit that integrates automotive LiDAR and ECU. We will release more details about this kit in the near future. Additionally, we are actively promoting the development of MLOps solutions, which involve providing development and operation platforms for machine learning models using high-quality camera image data and sensor data from various environments. We are also working on solutions that combine remote monitoring systems and fleet management systems (FMS), which are essential for the operation of AD systems. These solutions will be offered to the market.

About Distributors

About TIER IV

TIER IV , the creator of Autoware , the world's first open-source autonomous driving (AD) software, is at the forefront of the research and development of AD technology. The company provides cutting-edge technology solutions, including software and hardware across multiple platforms, that enable the safe and efficient development of AD. TIER IV is committed to the societal implementation of AD technology, driven by their vision of "the art of open source - reimagine intelligent vehicles".

As a founding member of the Autoware Foundation（AWF ), TIER IV leverages Autoware's capabilities and collaborates with partners worldwide. Through the ecosystem powered by Autoware, the company aims to expand the potential of AD technology, involving individuals, organizations, and all stakeholders, as they strive for the realization of a better society.

*Autoware is a registered trademark of the Autoware Foundation.

