Tierra Encantada Announces 12-Unit Development Deal in Greater Atlanta

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tierra Encantada, the leader in Spanish immersion early education, continues its national growth with an ambitious first step into Georgia that will bring 12 locations to Greater Atlanta.

Franchise partner Mike Campagnolo will oversee the brand's debut into Georgia. A franchise veteran, Campagnolo, brings a multitude of experience overseeing large stretches of franchise territories. He was once one of the largest franchisees in the Planet Fitness franchise system, where he owned and operated over 100 locations, overseeing around 1,000 employees.

"Early childhood education gives kids a crucial head start, and families need a high‑quality, secure place where they can confidently bring their children," Campagnolo said. "I choose to partner only with people and businesses that strive to make a meaningful impact in their communities and a brand that has proven continued demand for its services. Throughout the process leading up to our formal partnership, I found Tierra Encantada to be honorable, transparent, and very easy to work with."

As a father of four, Campagnolo understands the vital role that quality childcare plays in shaping the lives of young children and supporting families. His investment in Tierra Encantada is more than a business decision; it reflects his personal commitment to fostering nurturing environments where children can thrive.

"The demand for quality day care, especially in Greater Atlanta, grows tenfold each year. Families today are looking for reliable care where their kids receive high-quality early education, eat nutritious meals, and are safe," said Kristen Denzer, Founder and CEO of Tierra Encantada. "As we continue to grow our franchise system, we are looking for people like Mike who value bilingual learning, giving back to the community, and the importance of the holistic development of children."

Tierra Encantada currently operates in twelve states and continues to attract value-driven entrepreneurs seeking meaningful, scalable business opportunities. With an average unit volume (AUV) of $3 million for centers open more than 36 months, as reported by their 2025 FDD, and a recession-resistant model built on recurring revenue, the franchise offers investors both purpose and profitability.

Founded in 2013 by Kristen Denzer, Tierra Encantada delivers a distinctive childcare experience for children aged six weeks through six years with a focus on the growth of the whole child. Its play-based STEAM curriculum, taught entirely in Spanish, helps children naturally learn a second language while nurturing creativity, curiosity, and connection. Each center also provides fresh, scratch-made meals and a welcoming environment designed to foster social, emotional, and cognitive development.

Tierra Encantada franchisees benefit from extensive onboarding, operational and marketing support, and a proven playbook refined over more than a decade of success. With no nights or weekends required, recurring revenue streams, and a stable childcare demand curve, the model appeals to both hands-on and semi-absentee owners seeking a balance of purpose and performance.

For information about available franchise opportunities with Tierra Encantada, please visit www.tierraencantada.com/franchise.

About Tierra Encantada

Tierra Encantada is the leader in Spanish immersion early education®. Since 2013, Tierra has offered an exceptional childcare experience for children ages 6 weeks through 6 years, emphasizing the holistic development of each child. The play-based STEAM curriculum is taught through the language of Spanish, providing children the opportunity to learn a second language, just as they learn English naturally through conversation and context. Tierra Encantada is the fastest growing Spanish immersion childcare brand in the United States, and has received numerous accolades including "Top New & Emerging Franchises" by Entrepreneur Magazine, "The 50 Franchise Companies Doing the Most to Champion Diversity" by Entrepreneur Magazine, "10 Hottest Franchise Businesses in America'' by Inc Magazine, as well as Inc and Financial Time's lists of the fastest-growing privately held companies. Tierra Encantada currently has planned and opened locations in 17 states and is seeking qualified candidates to expand the franchise brand to select markets across the United States. For more information, visit tierraencantada.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

