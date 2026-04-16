Tierra Encantada Reports Strong Franchise Growth and Leadership Expansion in Early 2026

Spanish Immersion Franchise Builds with New State Expansion, Upcoming Openings, and Continued Franchise Development in Q1

MINNEAPOLIS, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tierra Encantada, the leader in Spanish immersion early education, is building on its nationwide momentum with a strong Q1 performance with new franchise agreements, corporate expansion, and leadership additions. These developments follow a successful 2025, during which the brand opened three new centers and welcomed 5 new franchisees, awarding a total of 16 franchise agreements.

Tierra Encantada Exterior

Tierra Encantada has already begun 2026 with its first-ever franchise agreement in the state of Washington, marking a significant milestone in the brand's national expansion. Tierra Encantada Kansas City, MO, Bloomington, MN, and Garden Oaks, TX, are officially opened, highlighting the brand's rapid growth and commitment to bringing high-quality Spanish immersion education to new communities. The brand is also continuing to grow in Atlanta with a 12-unit deal signed with a local area developer.

"The growth we've seen over the past year reflects the rising demand for high-quality Spanish immersion education and the trust that franchisees place in our model," said Kristen Denzer, Founder and CEO of Tierra Encantada. "We are proud to expand into new states and provide quality childcare while also providing a scalable business opportunity for franchisees who share our mission."

Leadership Updates:

Tierra Encantada also strengthened its executive team with the appointment of Kristie Skluzacek as Chief Financial Officer and the promotion of Lucile Boutilie to Chief Human Resources Officer. These strategic leadership moves will support franchise and corporate growth while maintaining the high-quality operational standards the brand is known for.

Accolades and Recognition:

Tierra Encantada was recently ranked #75 on Franchise Direct's Top 100 Global Franchises 2026 list and #109 on the 2026 Inc. Regionals: Midwest list, affirming its position as one of the fastest-growing and most respected early education franchises in the Midwest and worldwide. Additional local and national awards are anticipated as the brand continues its nationwide expansion to deliver high-quality Spanish immersion education to new communities.

Franchise Growth and Support:

With extensive onboarding, operational guidance, and marketing support, Tierra Encantada provides franchise partners with the tools needed to deliver quality education while achieving strong business performance. The brand's play-based STEAM curriculum, taught entirely in Spanish, helps children develop bilingual skills naturally, while nurturing social, emotional, and cognitive growth.

"Our strong start to 2026 and continued expansion into new markets reflect our disciplined approach to growth," said Karen. "We don't sell franchises, rather we award them to partners who align with our mission and values. By prioritizing the right partnerships and investing in support, training, and infrastructure ahead of growth, we ensure every new location strengthens our brand and delivers meaningful impact in the communities we serve."

For information about available franchise opportunities with Tierra Encantada, please visit www.tierraencantada.com/franchise.

About Tierra Encantada

Tierra Encantada is the leader in Spanish immersion early education®. Since 2013, Tierra has offered an exceptional childcare experience for children ages 6 weeks through 6 years, emphasizing the holistic development of each child. The play-based STEAM curriculum is taught through Spanish, enabling children to learn a second language naturally through conversation and context. Tierra Encantada is the fastest-growing Spanish immersion childcare brand in the United States and has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Inc Magazine, the Financial Times, and others. With planned and open locations across 14 states, Tierra Encantada continues to expand into select markets nationwide. For more information, visit tierraencantada.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Contact: Liam Johnson | Franchise Elevator PR | [email protected]

SOURCE Tierra Encantada