Tieton Cider Works, A Farmer-Grown, Farmer-Made Cidery Recently Named the Eighth Fastest Growing Cider Brand in the U.S, Launches Dry Apple Cider Varietal

A true dry cider for cider purists and food lovers

YAKIMA, Wash., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tieton Cider Works – the farmer-grown, farmer-made cidery recently recognized by Nielsen as the eighth fastest-growing cider brand in the U.S., is proud to announce its newest year-round release: Tieton Dry Apple Cider.

Crafted for cider purists and food lovers alike, Tieton Dry Apple Cider delivers a crisp, clean, and refreshingly bone-dry profile. At 6.9% AB, the latest varietal is the driest packaged cider in Tieton's lineup, showcasing bright orchard-fresh apple character, balanced natural acidity, subtle tannins, and a clean, lingering finish.

Launching immediately in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Northern California, the cider is available in 6/12oz cans, 4/16oz cans and draft.

"The timing is right for real innovation in our category", says Marcus Robert, President and Co-Owner of Tieton Cider Works. "We're committed to evolving through strategic expansion into new markets and retailers, while also pushing our cider portfolio forward with releases like our new Dry Apple Cider."

To learn more, check out www.tietonciderworks.com or follow us on social at @tietonciderworks.

About Tieton Cider Works

Tieton Cider Works was founded by third-generation Yakima Valley orchardists, Craig and Sharon Campbell. Blending traditional methods of bold flavors, our award-winning ciders honor our roots and redefine what cider can be.

We are Tieton Cider Works, farmers first, who grow, pack and press our own creations.

We make cider because we love growing the fruit that goes into your glass; around here it's all about the trees, the fruit and where our land sits in the Yakima Valley.

