TIFFANY HADDISH AND NATASHA LYONNE ARE DEVELOPING MAJOR COMEDY MOTION PICTURE SPOTLIGHTING THE POWER OF WOMEN

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiffany Haddish announced today that she and her friend Natasha Lyonne are developing a major comedy motion picture featuring an all-women cast, writing and production team.

"Making a film that features the power of women has been a dream of mine for many years," Haddish said. "We're going to show everyone that women can be just as funny as men—and sometimes even funnier!"

Natasha Lyonne and Tiffany Haddish.
"The motion picture we're working on will be hilarious like Blazing Saddles—except it will feature women instead of men," Haddish said. The director, the producers, most of the actors and writers of Blazing Saddles, (including Richard Pryor) were all men.

"Our film will be written, produced, directed, written and acted by women. In fact, everyone on the set of our movie will be a woman, which we believe will be a first in major motion picture history," Haddish said. "There will be no men on the set. Even the lighting people, set designers and makeup artists will be women, because we want to empower talented women throughout our industry."

"And to make sure we have the funniest women on the planet in our cast, we're working with Laugh Factory, where women have had equal exposure and pay with men for more than 40 years," Haddish said. "Laugh Factory has always nourished and encouraged female comics, and I know that because I'm one of them."

