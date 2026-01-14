LAUGH FACTORY HOLLWOOD TO HOST AMERICA'S GOT TALENT COMEDY SHOWCASE STARRING HOWIE MANDEL ON WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 28th

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World-famous Laugh Factory Hollywood will host an America's Got Talent Comedy Showcase on Wednesday, January 28 at 9:45 PM, featuring promising young comedians from across America.
The showcase will be led by four-time Emmy winner and comedy legend Howie Mandel, whose distinguished career also includes serving as a judge on America's Got Talent, and hosting Deal or No Deal. He most recently starred in a Laugh Factory production, the motion picture Toad, directed by Adam Rifkin.
Mandel will guide the showcase. Standout performers may be selected as contestants for America's Got Talent.
Laugh Factory has always been recognized for discovering and nourishing young comics. It is also a place where many of the greatest stars of comedy—such as Richard Pryor, Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Tim Allen, Eddie Murphy, and Chris Rock—have come to refine their new material.
"Laugh Factory Hollywood is a place where fresh faces of comedy come to hone their acts," said Howie Mandel. "I'm looking forward to enjoying some great standup comedy sets and discovering who is ready to take the next step to stardom."
"We're excited to host this special America's Got Talent showcase," said Laugh Factory owner Jamie Masada. "I've watched Howie perform for four decades, and in all those years, I've never seen him have a bad show. Every time I see him, I laugh at everything he does, and so does the rest of his audience. He is simply a master comedian."
About Laugh Factory: For more than 45 years, Laugh Factory has conducted community outreach efforts to help those in need, such as its Comedy Camp (which has helped thousands of kids (including Tiffany Haddish, Nick Cannon and Amanda Bynes) to increase their confidence and self-esteem. Laugh Factory also feeds thousands of people annually with its free Thanksgiving and Christmas feasts and comedy shows and has raised tens of millions of dollars for charitable organizations at its clubs around the nation.
