Tiff's Treats Arrives in Albuquerque, Marking the Brand's First Delivery Location in New Mexico

The Land of Enchantment will officially be able to have baked-to-order treats from the original warm cookie delivery company delivered to their door this July.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiff's Treats , the original warm cookie delivery company, officially launched a delivery-only outpost in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Tuesday, July 16th, marking the first location in the state for the beloved baked goods and gifting brand. Albuquerque-area residents will be able to spread cookie kindness and celebrate occasions of all kinds with their loved ones, enjoying gifts of hot and fresh treats that are baked-to-order and delivered on-demand.

"The Land of Enchantment has certainly enchanted us," said Tiffany Chen, co-founder and chief creative officer of Tiff's Treats. "We are beyond excited to introduce Tiff's Treats to New Mexico and couldn't think of a better location than Albuquerque for our first opening. We look forward to introducing Albuquerque to Texas's favorite birthday gift and being a resource for reliable, personal, and affordable gifting through sweet treats, whether it's a major milestone or a treat yourself occasion."

Founded by Tiffany and Leon Chen when they were sophomores at The University of Texas at Austin, the brand has earned millions of loyal fans with its unique straight-from-the-oven delivery model and has grown to over 120 locations and counting. The Albuquerque opening is the latest step of many growth milestones for Tiff's Treats, which will continue to expand in other states throughout the year.

Albuquerque residents will be able to have treats baked-to-order and delivered warm to their doorstep Monday – Sunday from 10 a.m. – 9:15 p.m. Cookie flavors include all of Tiff's Treats' classic favorites, as well as a rotating Flavor of the Month. Flavors include Chocolate Chip, Snickerdoodle, Sugar Cookie with M&Ms, Double Chocolate Chip, Sugar, Peanut Butter, Pecan Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Raisin, White Chip Almond, and Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip. Catering trays, milk and select specialty packaging will be available for special occasions like birthdays and thank you's. The new locations will also boast a new flavor in honor of Tiff's Treats' 25th anniversary, Birthday Confetti with white chocolate chips and rainbow sprinkles.

Albuquerque's Tiff's Treats delivery officially launched on July 16th. Orders can be placed through cookiedelivery.com , the Tiff's Treats mobile app, DoorDash and Uber Eats.

ABOUT TIFF'S TREATS

In 1999, Tiffany Taylor accidentally stood up Leon Chen for a date. As an apology, she baked and delivered a batch of warm cookies, and the concept of warm cookie delivery was born. Tiff and Leon, just 19-year-old sophomores at The University of Texas at Austin at the time, opened Tiff's Treats with $20, a cell phone and a dream. Since then, the business has grown to over 120 retail distribution locations and counting in Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, Colorado, North Carolina, Florida, Oklahoma, California, Kentucky, and New Mexico, with more than 1,700 employees. The founders are now married and the business continues to grow, but Tiff's Treats has the same core mission: creating memorable moments with treats baked to order and delivered warm . Customers can order online at cookiedelivery.com, with the Tiff's Treats app or by phone, all supported by industry-leading technology and customer service.

SOURCE Tiff's Treats