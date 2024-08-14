TIFF'S TREATS EXPANDS DELIVERY SERVICE IN TAMPA BAY, BROADENING WARM COOKIE KINDNESS IN THE SUNSHINE STATE

The delivery-only location expands the brand's service to Clearwater residents, following the opening of the first-ever Florida store in Tampa Heights.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiff's Treats , the original warm cookie delivery company, officially launched a new delivery-only outpost serving the Clearwater area, marking the second location in Florida and expanding access to warm cookie delivery.

Clearwater residents will be able to share cookie kindness and celebrate occasions of all kinds with their loved ones, enjoying gifts of hot and fresh treats that are baked-to-order and delivered on-demand.

Tiff's Treats (PRNewsfoto/Tiff's Treats)

"We have such warm feelings for The Sunshine State, so it's only right we expand access to warm cookie delivery in the Tampa Bay area," said Tiffany Chen, co-founder and chief creative officer of Tiff's Treats. "We have loved serving the Tampa community with gifts of hot and fresh treats delivered on demand, and look forward to celebrating special moments of all kinds with even more Floridians."

Founded by Tiffany and Leon Chen when they were sophomores at The University of Texas at Austin, the brand has earned millions of loyal fans with its unique straight-from-the-oven delivery model and has grown to over 130 locations and counting. The Clearwater opening is the latest step of many growth milestones for Tiff's Treats, which will continue to expand in other states throughout the year.

Clearwater residents will be able to have treats baked-to-order and delivered warm to their doorstep Monday – Sunday from 10 a.m. – 9:15 p.m. Cookie flavors include all of Tiff's Treats' classic favorites, as well as a rotating Flavor of the Month. Flavors include Chocolate Chip, Snickerdoodle, Sugar Cookie with M&Ms, Double Chocolate Chip, Sugar, Peanut Butter, Pecan Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Raisin, White Chip Almond, and Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip. Catering trays, milk and select specialty packaging will be available for special occasions like birthdays and thank you's. The new locations will also boast a new flavor in honor of Tiff's Treats' 25th anniversary, Birthday Confetti with white chocolate chips and rainbow sprinkles.

Residents within the Clearwater delivery zone can also claim 50% off their first order of warm cookies from Tiff's Treats when they sign up at this link HERE .

Tiff's Treats Clearwater delivery will officially launch on August 9th. Orders can be placed through cookiedelivery.com , the Tiff's Treats mobile app, DoorDash and Uber Eats.

ABOUT TIFF'S TREATS

In 1999, Tiffany Taylor accidentally stood up Leon Chen for a date. As an apology, she baked and delivered a batch of warm cookies, and the concept of warm cookie delivery was born. Tiff and Leon, just 19-year-old sophomores at The University of Texas at Austin at the time, opened Tiff's Treats with $20, a cell phone and a dream. Since then, the business has grown to over 130 retail distribution locations and counting in Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, Colorado, North Carolina, Florida, Oklahoma, California, Kentucky, and New Mexico, with more than 1,700 employees. The founders are now married and the business continues to grow, but Tiff's Treats has the same core mission: creating memorable moments with treats baked to order and delivered warm . Customers can order online at cookiedelivery.com, with the Tiff's Treats app or by phone, all supported by industry-leading technology and customer service.

SOURCE Tiff's Treats