TIFF'S TREATS LAUNCHES NEW DELIVERY-ONLY OUTPOSTS IN PHOENIX & SURROUNDING AREAS CONTINUING THE BRAND'S RAPID EXPANSION THROUGHOUT THE COUNTRY

Phoenix area residents can now order fresh treats from the original warm cookie delivery company delivered to their door.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiff's Treats , the original warm cookie delivery company, has officially launched delivery-only locations in the Phoenix Metrocenter and surrounding areas in Gilbert, Chandler, and Scottsdale. Phoenix area residents will have the chance to spread cookie kindness to their loved ones with gifts of hot and fresh treats that are baked-to-order and delivered on-demand.

Tiff's Treats (PRNewsfoto/Tiff's Treats)

"We are beyond excited to welcome Tiff's Treats warm cookie delivery to the Phoenix area," said Tiffany Chen, co-founder and chief creative officer of Tiff's Treats. "We're thrilled to serve Phoenix residents as well as the surrounding Chandler, Gilbert, and Scottsdale areas with our one-of-a-kind treats that are the perfect gift for occasions of all kinds."

Founded by Tiffany and Leon Chen when they were sophomores at The University of Texas at Austin, the brand has earned millions of loyal fans with its unique straight-from-the-oven delivery model and has grown to over 150 locations and counting. These Phoenix openings are the latest steps of many growth milestones for Tiff's Treats, which will continue to expand in other states throughout the rest of the year.

Phoenix locals will be able to have treats baked-to-order and delivered warm to their doorstep Monday – Sunday from 10 a.m. – 9:15 p.m. Cookie flavors include all of Tiff's Treats classic favorites, as well as a rotating Flavor of the Month. Flavors include Chocolate Chip, Snickerdoodle, Sugar Cookie with M&Ms, Double Chocolate Chip, Sugar, Peanut Butter, Pecan Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Raisin, White Chip Almond, and Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip. Catering trays, milk and select specialty packaging will be available for special occasions like birthdays and thank you's. The new locations will also boast a new flavor in honor of Tiff's Treats' 25th anniversary, Birthday Confetti with white chocolate chips and rainbow sprinkles.

Cookie lovers eager to try the treats can also claim 50% off their first order of warm cookies from Tiff's Treats when they sign up at this link HERE .

Phoenix Metrocenter, Chandler, Gilbert, and Scottsdale Tiff's Treats delivery locations have officially made their debuts. Orders can be placed through cookiedelivery.com , the Tiff's Treats mobile app, DoorDash and Uber Eats.

ABOUT TIFF'S TREATS

In 1999, Tiffany Taylor accidentally stood up Leon Chen for a date. As an apology, she baked and delivered a batch of warm cookies, and the concept of warm cookie delivery was born. Tiff and Leon, just 19-year-old sophomores at The University of Texas at Austin at the time, opened Tiff's Treats with $20, a cell phone and a dream. Since then, the business has grown to over 120 retail distribution locations and counting in Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, Colorado, North Carolina, Florida, Oklahoma, California, and Kentucky, with more than 1,700 employees. The founders are now married and the business continues to grow, but Tiff's Treats has the same core mission: creating memorable moments with treats baked to order and delivered warm . Customers can order online at cookiedelivery.com, with the Tiff's Treats app or by phone, all supported by industry-leading technology and customer service.

SOURCE Tiff's Treats