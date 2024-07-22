TIFF'S TREATS TO TOUCH DOWN IN TULSA, BOLSTERING WARM COOKIE DELIVERY GIFTING IN THE SOONER STATE

This is the first delivery location in the Tulsa area for the brand, joining the ranks of two bakeries in Oklahoma City

AUSTIN, Texas, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiff's Treats , the original warm cookie delivery company, will officially launch a delivery-only outpost in Tulsa on Monday, July 22, expanding the brand's presence in the state of Oklahoma alongside two existing Oklahoma City locations. Tulsa-area residents will be able to spread cookie kindness and celebrate occasions of all kinds with their loved ones, enjoying gifts of hot and fresh treats that are baked-to-order and delivered on-demand.

Tiff's Treats Arrives in Tulsa

"We might have our roots in Texas, but we adore Oklahoma and the lively city of Tulsa," said Tiffany Chen, co-founder and chief creative officer of Tiff's Treats. "We are beyond excited to introduce Tiff's Treats to Tulsa and spread the joy of our signature treats with even more Oklahomans who will now be able to create their own warm moments with gifts of warm cookies delivered for any occasion."

Founded by Tiffany and Leon Chen when they were sophomores at The University of Texas at Austin, the brand has two additional Oklahoma City locations in the state, with the most recent opening in the summer of 2022. Since its founding 25 years ago, it has earned millions of loyal fans with its unique straight-from-the-oven delivery model and has grown to over 120 locations and counting. The Tulsa opening is the latest step of many growth milestones for Tiff's Treats, which will continue to expand in other states throughout the year.

Tulsa residents will be able to have treats baked-to-order and delivered warm to their doorstep Monday – Sunday from 10 a.m. – 8:15 p.m. Cookie flavors include all of Tiff's Treats' classic favorites, as well as a rotating Flavor of the Month. Flavors include Chocolate Chip, Snickerdoodle, Sugar Cookie with M&Ms, Double Chocolate Chip, Sugar, Peanut Butter, Pecan Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Raisin, White Chip Almond, and Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip. Catering trays, milk and select specialty packaging will be available for special occasions like birthdays and thank you's. The new locations will also boast a new flavor in honor of Tiff's Treats' 25th anniversary, Birthday Confetti with white chocolate chips and rainbow sprinkles.

Tulsa Tiff's Treats delivery will officially launch on July 22nd. Orders can be placed through cookiedelivery.com , the Tiff's Treats mobile app, DoorDash and Uber Eats.

ABOUT TIFF'S TREATS

In 1999, Tiffany Taylor accidentally stood up Leon Chen for a date. As an apology, she baked and delivered a batch of warm cookies, and the concept of warm cookie delivery was born. Tiff and Leon, just 19-year-old sophomores at The University of Texas at Austin at the time, opened Tiff's Treats with $20, a cell phone and a dream. Since then, the business has grown to over 120 retail distribution locations and counting in Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, Colorado, North Carolina, Florida, Oklahoma, California, and Kentucky, with more than 1,700 employees. The founders are now married and the business continues to grow, but Tiff's Treats has the same core mission: creating memorable moments with treats baked to order and delivered warm . Customers can order online at cookiedelivery.com, with the Tiff's Treats app or by phone, all supported by industry-leading technology and customer service.

