TIFIN Give and AssetMark Announce New Collaboration to Create A Modern Donor-Advised Fund Platform for Financial Advisors and Their Clients

BOULDER, Colo. and NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TIFIN Give , a modern philanthropy platform serving families, employees, and other cause-based communities, is thrilled to announce a new strategic relationship with AssetMark , a prominent wealth management platform provider. This collaboration will empower financial advisors and their clients with a modern donor-advised fund (DAF) solution, designed to streamline the charitable giving process and enhance the impact of philanthropic and tax planning endeavors.

Under this arrangement, TIFIN Give's digital-first donor-advised fund technology will be integrated into the AssetMark platform, providing a seamless and efficient way for financial advisors and their clients to manage and optimize charitable contributions. This collaboration will provide AssetMark's network of financial advisors with an innovative tool to facilitate more effective philanthropic and tax planning across multiple generations of their clients and their families. AssetMark clients will have access to TIFIN Give's advanced DAF technology, which simplifies the process of setting up, managing, and distributing charitable donations, making it easier for individuals and organizations to support the causes they care about. Through seamless integration, AssetMark advisors can now incorporate philanthropy as an integral part of their clients' overall financial and legacy plans.

"We are excited to partner with AssetMark, a leader in the wealth management industry, to bring TIFIN Give's digital-first donor-advised fund technology to their valued clients," said Paul Lussow, Chief Executive Officer, TIFIN Give. "This relationship represents a significant step toward our shared mission of making philanthropy more accessible and impactful. Together, we will empower financial advisors and their clients to create positive change in the world."

"At AssetMark, we're committed to equipping our advisors with the best resources to serve their clients comprehensively," said David McNatt, EVP, Head of Investment Solutions at AssetMark. "This collaboration with TIFIN Give strengthens our offering by providing a modern and efficient DAF solution. By seamlessly integrating philanthropy into financial plans, advisors can empower their clients to achieve their financial goals while making a positive impact on the causes they care about."

This strategic relationship between TIFIN Give and AssetMark is set to revolutionize the way financial advisors and their clients approach philanthropy. By combining TIFIN Give's innovative technology with AssetMark's wealth management expertise, this collaboration will empower individuals and organizations to give back more effectively and make a lasting impact on the causes they hold dear.

About TIFIN

TIFIN is an AI and innovation platform for better wealth outcomes. Founded by Dr. Vinay Nair, TIFIN creates and operates new companies that apply data science, AI, and technology to address frictions in wealth and asset management. TIFIN's companies have included 55ip (sold to JP Morgan), Paralel and currently include Magnifi, TIFIN Wealth, TIFIN Give, TIFIN AG, TIFIN AMP, Sage, Helix, and TIFIN @Work. TIFIN has been backed by JP Morgan, Morningstar, Hamilton Lane, Franklin Templeton, SEI, Motive Partners, and Broadridge among others.

About AssetMark

AssetMark operates a wealth management platform that powers independent financial advisors and their clients. Together with our affiliates Voyant and Adhesion Wealth, we serve advisory firms of all sizes and business models at every stage of their journey with flexible, purpose-built solutions that champion client engagement and drive efficiency. Our ecosystem of solutions equips advisors with services and capabilities that would otherwise require significant investments of time and money, ultimately enabling them to deliver better investor outcomes and enhance their productivity, profitability, and client satisfaction.

Founded in 1996 and based in Concord, California, the company has over 1,000 employees. Today, the AssetMark platform serves over 9,200 financial advisors and 257,000 investor households. As of March 31, 2024, the company had $116.9 billion in platform assets.

