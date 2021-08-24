TIFIN's FinancialAnswers.io Acquires Financial News and Analysis Platform StockNews.com

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TIFIN, a fintech platform using artificial intelligence and investment-driven personalization to shape the future of investor experiences, today announced that its subsidiary Financial Answers has completed the acquisition of Stock News Network, the parent of StockNews.com.

Following its acquisition earlier this year of Wealthpop, formerly known as AMTG, Financial Answers is extending its audience, content, and toolset with the acquisition of Chicago, IL-based Stock News Network. Stock News Network, which operates StockNews.com, has grown its revenue by more than 275% annually since being acquired and overhauled in 2019 by Stephen Reitmeister , former GM of Zacks Investment Research. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

FinancialAnswers.io was launched in April with the mission of building a fintech platform for financial media assets and is led by TIFIN partner and financial media veteran Ian Rosen , formerly CEO of Stocktwits, Inc., Co-founder/CEO of Even Financial, Inc., and General Manager of MarketWatch, Inc. The firm aims to transform the financial media business model through the use of a centralized data lake and widgets to help individuals find advisors and investments best suited for them.

"Through FinancialAnswers, AI and investment intelligence-driven personalization capabilities at TIFIN can reach millions of investors and savers who rely on financial media to find investments and advisors," said Dr. Vinay Nair, Founder, and CEO at TIFIN. "We are delighted to welcome Steve and StockNews to the TIFIN and Financial Answers family", he added.

"We are excited to announce our second acquisition at FinancialAnswers.io," said Ian Rosen, TIFIN partner and CEO of FinancialAnswers.io. "StockNews will complement our strategy of creating better experiences and outcomes for investors through data analysis and capabilities integration. With the capabilities at TIFIN and Financial Answers, we can help StockNews better match its audience of investors to the right investment products," he added.

"I am excited to be part of TIFIN and Financial Answers to help shape the evolution of financial media. StockNews has witnessed tremendous growth and this partnership will only help accelerate that while helping us bring more value to our audience", said Stephen Reitmeister, founder of StockNews.com.

TIFIN, also known as THE TIFIN GROUP, is using AI and investment-driven personalization to shape the future of investor experience with a platform of intelligent products that recognize the uniqueness of each investor. Powered by an ecosystem of leaders in finance and technology, TIFIN builds next-gen products by combining investment intelligence, data science, and technology to make investing a more powerful driver of financial well-being.

