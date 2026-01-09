Tigé Boats' Ultré ZX Wins Boating Magazine's Prestigious 2025 Boat of the Year Award - Watersports Category

ABILENE, Texas, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tigé Boats is proud to announce that the Ultré ZX has been named the 2025 Boat of the Year in the Watersports category by Boating Magazine, one of the industry's most prestigious honors. Boating Magazine selected the Ultré ZX for its unmatched surf wave performance, watersport capabilities, innovation, and design—solidifying Tigé's position as the leader in the surf boat industry.

The Ultré ZX continues to sweep the award scene with this latest recognition from Boating Magazine. Already honored with WakeWorld's Innovation of the Year for the UltréLounge and named a 2025 Top Product by Boating Industry, the Ultré ZX has become one of the most decorated surf boats on the water. It redefines luxury surf boats with smart performance systems, advanced helm controls, and industry-leading wake customization.

"Our team earned this," said Charlie Pigeon, CEO and Founder of Tigé Boats. "Boat of the Year from Boating Magazine is recognition of the passion and care our team put into creating the Ultré. We wanted to build something our owners would be as proud of as we are—a boat that delivers world-class surf performance and luxury experience every single time they hit the water."

The Ultré ZX has quickly gained recognition for its surf wave performance, delivering the size, shape, and power that riders demand. The boat's advanced hull design and easy-to-use surf system have been engineered to produce clean, powerful waves across varying conditions—a key factor in the model's appeal to both professional athletes and beginner riders.

Tige Boats, Inc. is a world-renowned innovator, designer, and manufacturer of high-performance inboard boats. Celebrating their 35th anniversary, Tige has cultivated its iconic brand image through their industry-leading innovation, luxurious diamond-stitched interiors, and multisport versatility. From their world-class manufacturing facility and across the 2026 product line, Tige's consistent design-driven mentality has refined the marketplace while forever intensifying the love for wakesurfing, wakeboarding, foiling and waterskiing. Experience the 2026 Tige and ATX lineups now at TIGE.COM / ATXBOATS.COM.

