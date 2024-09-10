Tiger Analytics recognized as Leader in Supply Chain Specialty Analytics services by ISG Advisory Group

Tiger Analytics' SCAI solution sets a new standard for operational visibility and AI-driven supply chain management.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Analytics, a global leader in AI and analytics, is recognized as a Leader in Supply Chain Specialty Analytics Services by ISG Advisory Group in its 2024 provider lens report. This recognition highlights Tiger Analytics' innovative Supply Chain Intelligence (SCAI) solution, which integrates cutting-edge technologies and excels in data augmentation from external sources.

The ISG report emphasizes Tiger Analytics' modular SCAI solution, which is designed to build a robust data foundation, offer prebuilt AI and ML code templates for decision intelligence, and provide comprehensive operational visibility and simulation capabilities across supply chain functions. The solution's strengths include the integration of next-gen technologies like Generative AI, computer vision, graph databases, and reinforcement learning, as well as the ability to enrich internal data with external sources and real-time feeds for enhanced decision-making.

"Despite significant investments in technology and processes, Supply Chains lack the resilience and agility to be effective. Our clients love Tiger SCAI, our Supply Chain Intelligence solution which helps realize value quickly through its open ecosystem architecture, connected data foundation and AI & Analytical components to solve complex supply chain problems. This makes our solution futuristic as well as realistic," said Hari Natarajan, Vice President, Tiger Analytics.

Tiger Analytics' state-of-the-art SCAI solution empowers enterprises with Decision Intelligence capabilities that optimize operations and provide a competitive advantage. The SCAI solution includes:

Supply Chain Data Foundation: A set of predeveloped tools and accelerators on all cloud platforms, establishing a robust data foundation to support Integrated Business Planning (IBP) and Sales & Operations Execution (S&OE) processes. Connected Supply Chain Visibility: Gain complete transparency across your entire supply chain. Our solutions identify potential disruptions before they impact your business, enabling proactive decision-making. Automated Decision Intelligence: Boost the effectiveness of your Sales & Operations Planning (S&OP) and Execution (S&OE) with advanced analytics and sophisticated models. These solutions enable data-driven enabling auto-corrective decisions that keep your operations running smoothly. Sustainability solution: Leverage our analytics solutions to optimize product design and sourcing, resource allocation, and environmental impact. Monitor ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) factors and ensure regulatory compliance. Simulation Factory: A unique solution to help simulate real world situations to enable decision making

"Tiger Analytics' Supply Chain Intelligence solution, SCAI, provides a modular framework with strong data foundation, AI-driven decision intelligence, and comprehensive operational visibility for supply chain owners. said Manav Deep Sachdeva, Senior Manager & Principal Analyst, ISG. "Its proven expertise in multiple industries enables precise predictions and simulations for proactive decision-making across supply chain segments," he added.

Tiger Analytics is a global leader in AI and analytics, helping Fortune 1000 companies solve their toughest challenges. We offer full-stack AI and analytics services & solutions to empower businesses to achieve real outcomes and value at scale. We are on a mission to push the boundaries of what AI and analytics can do to help enterprises navigate uncertainty and move forward decisively. Our purpose is to provide certainty to shape a better tomorrow. To learn more, visit https://www.tigeranalytics.com/ .

