Tiger Auctioning Surplus Professional Gear from Keslow Camera

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In its last online auction of the year, Tiger Group is selling digital cameras, lenses and accessories surplus to the continuing operations of Keslow Camera, a leading motion picture film and digital cinema camera rental company

Tiger's Dec. 15th auction of surplus gear from Keslow features a variety of Red digital cameras with Dragon sensors. The auction's selection of lenses includes multiple units from Cooke and other prominent manufacturers.

With bidding at www.soldtiger.com opening on December 8, the December 15 auction offers digital cameras from Arri, Canon, Panasonic, Red, and Sony; lenses from Angenieux, Baltar, Canon, Century, Cooke, Leica, and Nikkor; as well as heads, tripods, monitors, Obie lights, follow focus, onboard recorders, wireless units, and other accessories from such leading manufacturers as Arri, Astro, Camera Lite, Chrosziel, Codex, Gemini, Gyro, IDX, Nodal and Ronford.

Highlights include quantities of Arri Alexa XT high speed 4:3 camera bodies; Red Epic and Red Weapon (6K) digital cameras, with Dragon sensors; Panasonic VariCam 35 digital cameras; and Sony PMW-F55 digital cameras. Lenses up for bid include multiple units of Angenieux Optimo T2.6 15-40mm, and 28-76mm; Angenieux HR T3.5 25-250mm; Cooke S4 T2.0:12mm, 14mm, 18mm, 25mm, 32mm, 50mm, 75mm, 150mm; and Nikkor T2.0 200mm and 300mm.

"As we wrap up a very successful 2020, Tiger is pleased to be conducting yet another auction on behalf of Keslow Camera," said Jonathan Holiday, Director of Business Development, Tiger Commercial & Industrial, and leader of its AV vertical. "Bidders will find an impressive selection of well-maintained professional equipment, as this premier rental company makes way for new gear to service 2021 productions and beyond."

Tiger is conducting the auction in cooperation with Hilco Industrial.

Bidding closes at 10:30 a.m. (PT) on December 15. All bidders must register in advance at www.soldtiger.com

Interested buyers can preview the gear, by appointment only, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (PT) on December 14 in Chatsworth, Calif. To arrange an appointment or obtain additional information, contact: Jonathan Holiday, (805) 367-3893, [email protected].

Further details on the offering can be found at www.soldtiger.com

Media Contacts: At Tiger Commercial & Industrial Division, Jonathan Holiday, (805) 367-3893, [email protected]; at Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908)-789-0700, [email protected], or Bill Parness, [email protected].

SOURCE Tiger Group

