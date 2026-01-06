Tiger BioSciences Announces Acquisition of Advanced Wound Care Technology, Expanding Its Autologous Wound Dressing Therapy Capabilities

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger BioSciences, a leader in regenerative medicine and tissue innovation, today announced the acquisition of Platelet-Rich Fibrin Matrix (PRFM) technology for advanced wound care, including its proprietary PRFM tubes and unique wound dressing platform from Bahia Medical Inc.

The PRFM system enables clinicians to prepare high-quality autologous platelet concentrates efficiently at the point of care, supporting the treatment of chronic and complex wounds. The advanced dressing features a versatile form factor that fits a wide range of wound sizes and functions as a wearable autologous patch that can receive fluid and activate PRFM in situ.

"With this acquisition, Tiger BioSciences is taking another significant step toward diversifying its portfolio and strengthening our commitment to autologous wound care therapies," said Oliver Burckhardt, Co-CEO of Tiger BioSciences. "This technology aligns seamlessly with our mission to deliver innovative, first-to-market solutions that empower clinicians and improve patient outcomes."

The addition of this technology expands Tiger BioSciences' capabilities across regenerative medicine, enabling the company to offer a broader suite of solutions for all sites of care.

"We are excited to bring these PRFM and dressing technologies into the Tiger BioSciences family," said Garrett Grinsfelder, President of Tiger Wound Care. "This acquisition enhances our ability to support clinicians with tools that are advanced, intuitive, and designed to elevate the standard of care."

Tiger BioSciences will continue developing the newly acquired technology, completing clinical trials and pursuing 510(k) clearance, with the goal of a commercial launch later in 2026.

About Tiger BioSciences

Tiger BioSciences, headquartered in Conshohocken, PA, is a vertically integrated cell and tissue technology company specializing in the recovery, processing, development, research, and distribution of cellular, acellular, and matrix-like products (CAMPS) and aesthetic technologies. Built on a deep heritage of human cell and tissue processing expertise, the company functions as a tissue recovery agency, processing innovator, aesthetics device manufacturer, and commercial partner to clinicians, delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of providers and their patients and enabling life-changing, head-to-toe treatment options across a wide range of applications. Tiger BioSciences remains steadfast in its commitment to patients, providers, and donor families.

SOURCE Tiger BioSciences