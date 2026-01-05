Tiger BioSciences Announces Launch of New Dermatology Division, Expanding Access to Advanced Wound Care and Aesthetic Solutions

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger BioSciences today announced the official launch of its Dermatology Division, marking a significant expansion of the company's wound care and aesthetic footprint. This new division will provide dermatologists nationwide with direct access to Tiger Wound Care's advanced placental-derived wound care tissue products, HealPack™ surgical dressings, and Tiger Aesthetics' cosmetic portfolio.

The launch represents a strategic step in Tiger BioSciences' mission to deliver innovative, science-backed solutions that support both medical and cosmetic dermatology. By taking advantage of the patient care synergies between wound care and aesthetics offerings in a dedicated dermatology focused division, the company aims to streamline access, enhance clinical support, and help patients and providers across practices ranging from acute and chronic wounds to aesthetic and cosmetic treatments.

"Dermatologists are uniquely positioned at the intersection of wound and aesthetic treatments, and our new Dermatology Division is designed to meet their needs," said Scott Madden, Co-CEO of Tiger BioSciences. "By bringing together our placental wound care technologies, HealPack surgical dressings, and our robust aesthetic product line, we're delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions that elevate patient outcomes across the full spectrum of dermatologic care."

The division operates with a separate distribution channel and focuses on specialized education and clinical resources tailored specifically to dermatology practices. This includes expanded field support and access to Tiger's extensive scientific and clinical data.

"Our goal is to provide dermatologists with best-in-class aesthetic innovations backed by scientific and clinical data," said Oliver Burckhardt, Co-CEO of Tiger BioSciences. "This launch reflects our commitment to advancing dermatologic medicine and ensuring providers have the tools they need to deliver exceptional care, from complex wound management to restoring natural beauty and confidence."

Tiger BioSciences' placental wound care technologies and HealPack surgical dressings have been widely adopted across surgical and wound care settings. The addition of the company's aesthetic portfolio creates a unified offering that supports dermatologists in both clinical and cosmetic practice areas.

About Tiger BioSciences

Tiger BioSciences, headquartered in Conshohocken, PA, is a vertically integrated cell and tissue technology company specializing in the recovery, processing, development, research, and distribution of cellular, acellular, and matrix‑like products (CAMPS) and aesthetic technologies. Built on a deep heritage of human cell and tissue processing expertise, the company functions as a tissue recovery agency, processing innovator, aesthetics device manufacturer, and commercial partner to clinicians, delivering cutting‑edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of providers and their patients and enabling life‑changing, head‑to‑toe treatment options across a wide range of applications. Tiger BioSciences remains steadfast in its commitment to patients, providers, and donor families.

