Tiger BioSciences Highlights Study on Advanced Placental CAMP Technologies

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger BioSciences is spotlighting a pivotal study originally published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences. The research evaluates placental-derived allograft technologies and their potential to transform wound care through improved biological preservation.

The human placenta has long been recognized for its natural barrier and protective properties in wound closure. This study explores innovations in Cellular and Acellular Matrix-like Products (CAMPs) technology that preserve the full 3-layer placental membrane and introduces a novel 4-layer configuration incorporating an additional amnion. These advancements aim to retain more of the placenta's native proteins and factors.

Key Findings:

Global protein profiling identified over 8,900 proteins associated with tissue repair in advanced CAMPs.





Both 3-layer and 4-layer CAMPs maintained critical proteins under physiological conditions, supporting tissue repair and remodeling.





Cell-based testing confirmed the formation of new blood vessel networks, an essential component of wound closure, when both technologies were utilized as a barrier.

"This research highlights the biological features of placental CAMPs and their ability to function as a wound covering while maintaining native features important to wound closure," said Garrett Ginsfelder, President, Tiger Wound Care. "By preserving native proteins and supporting vascularization, these technologies offer clinicians powerful tools for addressing hard to heal wounds."

The study's findings reinforce Tiger BioSciences' commitment to advancing allograft science and delivering evidence-based solutions that honor the gift of tissue donation while elevating standards of care.

To access the full study, visit https://doi.org/10.3390/ijms262010121

About Tiger BioSciences

Tiger BioSciences is a vertically integrated cell and tissue technology company entrenched in every aspect of recovery, processing, technology development, R&D, and distribution of groundbreaking Cellular, Acellular, Matrix-like Products (CAMPs). Through its companies, Tiger BioSciences functions as a tissue recovery agency, processing and technology innovator, and trusted commercial partners to clinicians.

Singh, P.; Guha, S.; Landa, O.; King, A.R.; Valdes Cavazos, D.; Marquez, J.; Hill, S. Native Wound-Repair Proteins Retained in Multilayer Placental CAMPs. Int. J. Mol. Sci. 2025, 26, 10121. https://doi.org/10.3390/ijms262010121

SOURCE Tiger BioSciences