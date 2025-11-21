Tiger BioSciences: Groundbreaking Study Demonstrates Significant Impact of Placental Allografts in Complex, Chronic Wound Care

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Complex, chronic wounds are increasingly recognized as life-altering conditions with mortality rates rivaling or surpassing certain cancers. A new publication from JWC entitled "Application of a full-thickness placental allograft in complex wound management: a case series across diverse aetiologies" highlights the promising role of completeFT™, a dehydrated, full-thickness placental allograft, in improving outcomes for patients suffering from diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs), venous leg ulcers (VLUs), pressure ulcers, surgical wounds, and other stubborn wound types1.

Chronic wounds are more than a quality-of-life issue. Evidence shows that patients with DFUs face a five-times higher mortality rate than breast or prostate cancer, with nearly half of those undergoing limb amputation not surviving beyond five years. Venous leg ulcers, similarly, are notoriously slow to heal and prone to rapid deterioration2. These findings underscore the urgent need for interventions that support reduction in wound size, which then may consequently limit downstream complications like tissue damage, avoid unnecessary invasive surgical interventions like amputations and have the potential to reduce pain due to open wounds.

Study Highlights

114 patients (average age 73.1; 51 males, 63 females)

184 complex wounds analyzed: DFUs (11), VLUs (48), pressure ulcers (73), surgical wounds (13), other wounds (39)

Weekly applications of completeFT™ alongside standard of care (SoC)

Clinically meaningful reductions in wound size across all categories 124 wounds showed >70% reduction by final application With 1–5 applications: 31.5% of wounds reduced by 60.3–100% With 6–10 applications: 68.5% of wounds reduced by 71.4–98.3%

Statistical significance confirmed: p < 0.0001 for DFUs, VLUs, pressure ulcers, and other wounds p < 0.0007 for surgical wounds



Clinical Implications

"These results demonstrate that full thickness placental allografts like completeFT™ can deliver measurable, clinically meaningful benefits across diverse patient populations," said Garrett Grinsfelder, President, Tiger Wound Care. "By reducing the wound size, we can help lower the risk of amputations, decrease hospitalizations, and ultimately reduce healthcare utilization and costs."

The study concludes that the ease of application and adaptability of placental allografts make them well-suited for a variety of care settings, including mobile care environments. Importantly, the benefits were observed regardless of wound etiology, highlighting the broad potential of this natural repair approach.

The full publication can be found on the Journal of Wound Care. https://www.magonlinelibrary.com/doi/full/10.12968/jowc.2025.0459

About Tiger BioSciences

Tiger BioSciences is a vertically integrated cell and tissue technology company entrenched in every aspect of recovery, processing, technology development, R&D, and distribution of groundbreaking cellular, acellular, matrix-like products (CAMPs). Through its companies, Tiger BioSciences functions as a tissue recovery agency, processing and technology innovator, and trusted commercial partners to clinicians.

At its core, Tiger BioSciences is committed to patients, providers, and the donor families whose selfless contributions make these innovations possible.

SOURCE Tiger BioSciences