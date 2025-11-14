Tiger BioSciences Headlines IPAWS Conference, Showcases Extensive Clinical Data in Wound Care

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger BioSciences proudly served as the headline sponsor of the International Post-Acute Wound Care Society Summit (IPAWS) Conference, held November 13–14. At the event, Tiger BioSciences reinforced its leadership in wound care innovation by presenting significant peer-reviewed clinical information and highlighting its data-driven approach to advancing patient outcomes.

"Our participation at IPAWS reflects Tiger BioSciences' dedication to advancing wound care through science, innovation, and collaboration with leading experts," said Garrett Grinsfelder, President of Tiger Wound Care. "Presenting our real-world evidence highlights our commitment to data-driven insights, the meaningful clinical impact of our products, and our goal of equipping clinicians with solutions that improve patient outcomes."

Just this year alone, Tiger BioSciences supported five peer-reviewed retrospective manuscripts across various wound etiologies, including chronic, surgical, and traumatic wounds. These publications provide valuable insight into the real-world applications and outcomes of Tiger BioSciences' groundbreaking and innovative cellular, acellular, and matrix-like products (CAMPs).

Furthermore, the company is conducting two randomized controlled trials (RCTs) evaluating ACApatch and caregraFT, in combination with Standard of Care, for patients diagnosed with venous leg, diabetic foot, and pressure ulcers.

About Tiger BioSciences

Tiger BioSciences is a vertically integrated cell and tissue technology company entrenched in every aspect of recovery, processing, technology development, R&D, and distribution of groundbreaking cellular, acellular, matrix-like products (CAMPs). Through its companies, Tiger BioSciences functions as a tissue recovery agency, processing and technology innovator, and trusted commercial partners to clinicians.

At its core, Tiger BioSciences is committed to patients, providers, and the donor families whose selfless contributions make these innovations possible.

