Tiger 'Buy Now' Online Event Offers Surplus Professional Gear From Keslow Camera

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its longstanding partnership with Keslow Camera, Tiger Group today launched a 'Buy Now' online sale featuring over 300 lots of digital cameras, lenses, monitors, matte boxes and gear accessories from this leading film and television industry equipment rental company.

Red Weapon digital cameras are among the professionally-maintained assets available in Tiger Group's online 'Buy Now' sale of surplus gear from Keslow Camera. The sale also includes lenses from Canon and other top manufacturers.

The sale features a selection of digital cameras from Arri, Panasonic, Red, and Sony; lenses from Angenieux, Arri, Canon, Century, and Zeiss; monitors from Marshall, Teradek and TV Logic; matte boxes from Arri; as well as heads, memory, filters, and other accessories from leading manufacturers.

"We are pleased that Keslow Camera has once again chosen Tiger to sell a selection of high quality gear from their rental inventory," said Jonathan Holiday, Director of Business Development, Tiger Commercial & Industrial, and leader of its AV vertical. "With the entertainment market opening up following the progress made in slowing the pandemic, this event offers a great opportunity for industry players to go on our easy-to-use 'Buy Now' platform to immediately get gear for their productions or rental business."

Tiger's Commercial & Industrial Division created the new 'Buy Now' online platform to provide buyers an efficient method of purchasing assets without having to place a bid in a timed online auction.

Notably, the sale's digital camera offering includes multiple quantities of Red Weapon 8K Digital Cameras with Helium™ Sensor; Arri Alexa high speed 4:3 camera bodies (including XT and SXT models); Sony PMW-F55 digital cameras; and Panasonic VariCam 35 and VariCam LT digital cameras. "All items are in excellent condition," said Holiday.

Complete details on the offering can be found at www.soldtiger.com

Interested buyers can preview the gear, by appointment only, in Chatsworth, Calif. To arrange an appointment or obtain additional information about the gear or Tiger's 'Buy Now' platform, contact: Jonathan Holiday, (805) 367-3893, [email protected].

Media Contacts: At Tiger Commercial & Industrial Division, Jonathan Holiday, (805) 367-3893, [email protected] ; at Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908)-789-0700, [email protected] , or Bill Parness, [email protected] .

