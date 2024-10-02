Tiger Finance Posts Strong Lending Growth in the Third Quarter

Retail and ecommerce companies tap $125 million in strategic and growth capital as Tiger Finance platform continues to grow

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Finance's lending platform committed $125 million of capital in the third quarter to support clients' strategic growth initiatives across various business sectors.

Significant deals in Q3, which ended September 30, included providing capital to a growing Amazon aggregator, supporting the strategic recapitalization of a large department store chain, and providing acquisition financing to three apparel retailers in categories such as women's specialty offerings and luxury fashions.

Tiger Finance continues to find attractive capital opportunities and asset growth across all industries for Tiger's debt platform, noted Bob DeAngelis, Executive Managing Director/Group Head, Tiger Finance.

"By leveraging our organization's unique understanding of asset values, Tiger Finance has deployed in excess of $200 million of new capital commitments in 2024 in support of our rapidly growing client base," DeAngelis said. "At Tiger, we value our relationships with large money center banks, independent private finance companies and financial intermediaries to solve the lending and capital needs of our diversified array of borrowers."

About Tiger Finance

Stretch asset-based lender Tiger Finance approaches investing decisions based upon Asset Intelligence. Providing first-lien, second-lien, and split-lien facilities, typically structured as term debt, Tiger Finance advances against working capital, machinery and equipment, fixtures, real estate, and intellectual property across a broad range of industries. It is a division of Tiger Capital Group, which specializes in the provision of secured debt financing and equity investments, as well as comprehensive appraisals for the ABL industry and the disposition of consumer and industrial assets.

Media Contacts: At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected]

SOURCE Tiger Group