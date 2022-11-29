Tiger Finance Provides $20 Million Credit Facility to Pilot Wave E-Commerce

Strategic financing fuels growth of Pilot Wave E-Commerce Holdings—the latest Tiger borrower leveraging the Amazon platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Finance, LLC and Pilot Wave E-Commerce Holdings, LLC (PWE) have closed on a flexible, $20 million credit facility — providing working capital to support PWE's data-driven approach to acquiring, operating, and scaling ecommerce businesses.

PWE is a consumer goods subsidiary of Pilot Wave Holdings, which acquires established businesses and implements proprietary analytics to ramp up their performance.

"SKU-level data analysis is at the core of all of Tiger's business practices. From the outset we have been impressed by Pilot Wave's comprehensive analytical approach," noted Andy Babcock, Managing Director, Tiger Finance. "Pilot Wave's omnichannel sales strategy is also a natural fit for our lending platform. We are excited about the future of this partnership."

The credit facility is comprised of a $10 million term loan with an accordion of up to $10 million.

"This is a flexible structure that will empower PWE's continuing growth and evolution," noted Babcock. "It reflects our ability to step into any industry and provide creative solutions."

Using data science to unlock customer and product insights, PWE activates a variety of on-platform levers to grow omnichannel brands. PWE is category-agnostic but customer-centric by targeting brands that complement the existing basket-of-goods of current portfolio-owned brand customers.

"We are thrilled to partner with Tiger Finance; this marks a huge milestone for the firm as we continue to execute on our growth objectives," said Afsheen Afshar, Founder and Managing Partner of Pilot Wave. "Tiger is a first-class organization with a commercially oriented and data-focused mindset, which makes for an excellent match. We are excited for this new chapter and look forward to rapidly growing the business together."

About Tiger Finance

Tiger Finance is a division of Tiger Capital Group, which specializes in the provision of secured debt financing and equity investments, as well as comprehensive appraisals for the ABL industry and the disposition of consumer and industrial assets.

About Pilot Wave

Pilot Wave is an acquisition firm dedicated to bringing modern technology to small businesses. Comprised of hybrid investment professionals, operators, and technologists, the team partners with exceptional management to grow businesses and help them continue to be competitive in the technological age.

