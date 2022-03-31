Tiger Finance Provides $5.2 Million Financing Facility To Private Label HBC Company

Capital supports new brand-development program for a national big-box retail client aiming to ramp up its beauty and wellness offerings

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Finance has closed on $5.2 million in financing for a private label health and beauty care products company in support of a brand-development program it is now undertaking for a national big-box retailer.

"Today's marketplace requires nimble, creative financing solutions for consumer brands to deliver for their partners," said Andrew Babcock, Managing Director, Tiger Finance. "We are grateful for this opportunity to quickly deliver on the working capital our client needed to develop product in a critical category for a major retailer."

Andrew Babcock: "Today's marketplace requires nimble, creative financing solutions for consumer brands to deliver for their partners."

This latest round of funding by Tiger Finance follows such other recent transactions as $17 million in growth financing for an East Coast industrial real estate investment and development firm; $8.2 million in growth financing for Outdoor Adventure Brands; a $48.5 million revolver/term loan for Daytona Apparel Group; and a $30 million credit facility for TerraMar's acquisition of Francesca's.

Tiger Finance is a division of Tiger Capital Group, which specializes in the provision of secured debt financing and equity investments, as well as comprehensive appraisals for the ABL industry and the disposition of consumer and industrial assets.

Press Contact at Jaffe Communications (908-789-0700), Bill Parness, [email protected] or Elisa Krantz, [email protected].

SOURCE Tiger Group