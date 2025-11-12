Tiger Finance's New Commitments Year-to-Date Top $200 Million

Tiger Capital Group's lending platform supports diverse array of borrowers seeking to stabilize their balance sheets or pursue strategic mergers and acquisitions

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Finance, the lending platform of New York-based Tiger Capital Group, continues to experience strong growth and has provided more than $200 million in new commitments so far this year.

The strategic capital has supported a diverse array of borrowers, most recently the global musical instrument manufacturer, marketer and distributor Fender Musical Instruments Corp., which received a $40 million credit facility to manage its business with greater agility.

"In a period of global supply chain disruptions and tariff uncertainty, several new borrowers across multiple business lines have relied on Tiger Finance this year to strengthen their balance sheets," said Bob DeAngelis, Executive Managing Director/Group Head, Tiger Finance. "In addition, we have supported existing borrowers in their efforts to execute strategic acquisitions and mergers of business lines."

Additional 2025 Tiger Finance commitments have included:

a $35 million term loan in support of a leading digital fitness and nutrition subscription company;

a $26 million revolving line of credit/term loan to support the growth of a kitchenware and lifestyle consumer brand;

an additional $22.5 million term loan to a specialty financing company;

a $30 million real estate term loan to a well-recognized department store chain;

a $40 million acquisition revolving line of credit to a wholesale/ecommerce furniture manufacturer; and

a $20 million revolving line of credit to a DTC ecommerce tool supplier.

Concluded DeAngelis: "Demand for our capital solutions has continued to grow throughout the year. Whether the goal is to better navigate the uncertainties in today's marketplace or simply to seize emerging opportunities, companies are more focused than ever on the need for strategic flexibility."

About Tiger Finance

Stretch asset-based lender Tiger Finance approaches investing decisions based upon Asset Intelligence. Providing first-lien, second-lien, and split-lien facilities, typically structured as term debt, Tiger Finance advances against working capital, machinery and equipment, fixtures, real estate, and intellectual property across a wide range of industries. It is a division of Tiger Capital Group, which specializes in the provision of secured debt financing and equity investments, as well as comprehensive appraisals for the ABL industry and the disposition of consumer and industrial assets.

