Tiger Group and AVGear.com Announce Inaugural Spring Pro AV Auction

News provided by

Tiger Group

08 Feb, 2024, 08:34 ET

-- Industry leaders come together to offer more than $5 million in professional audio-visual gear in a two-day online auction February 20-21, in Las Vegas

LOS ANGELES and LAS VEGAS, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group and AVGear.com today announced a collaboration that will bring a wide array of new, refurbished and certified professional audio visual equipment to the market across North America and globally.

A two-day online auction hosted by Tiger Group and AVGear.com will feature more than $5 million in high-quality pro AV and production gear. The assets on offer include a turnkey Absen PL2.5 Pro V10 LED video wall system.
Brand new in box L-Acoustics K2, LA4X Amplifiers, A15 Focus, A15 Wide, KS21 packages with carts, covers, and rigging, all brand new in box with 4-year manufacturer warranty are among the assets up for bid on February 20 and 21.

With decades of combined sales and service experience, Los Angeles-based Tiger and Las Vegas-based AVGear.com will be launching their annual Spring Pro AV Auction. The two-day online auction on February 20 and 21 will feature more than $5 million in high-quality pro AV and production gear, housed in Las Vegas at AVGear.com headquarters.

This major auction includes 1,600 lots of ready-to-use audio, mixers, amplifiers, broadcast cameras, LED video walls, lenses, lighting, monitors, projectors, projector lenses, cables, and staging/truss/motors. Brands range from L-Acoustics, Absen, Barco, Christie, and d&b Audiotechnik, to JBL, Grass Valley, Shure, Sennheiser and QSC, to name just a few.

Featured highlights:

  • Turnkey Absen PL2.5 Pro V10 LED video wall system consisting of 540 flat panels, 84 corner panels (45 degree) with cube brackets, in cases with cabling and rigging hardware with 6-month manufacturer warranty
  • Brand new in box L-Acoustics K2, LA4X Amplifiers, A15 Focus, A15 Wide, KS21 packages with carts, covers, and rigging, all brand new in box with 4-year manufacturer warranty
  • D&B Audiotechnik D12 2-Ch Amplified Controllers
  • QSC KLA12 1000W 12" 2-Way Active Line Array Speakers
  • Avolites Sapphire Touch Lighting Control Console
  • Barco HDX-W20 FLEX WUXGA DLP Projector Packages
  • Christie Roadster HD18K 1080 HD 18000 LUMEN 3-Chip DLP Digital Projector
  • Hitachi SK-HD1000 HDTV Camera Chains
  • Fujinon HA42x13.5BERD-U48 High-definition Telephoto Lens
  • Shure ULXD4Q H50 Quad Channel Digital Wireless Receivers
  • Clear-Com HME DX210 Digital Wireless Intercom Systems
  • Vari-Lite VL6000 Beam Moving Lights in Wheeled Hard Case

AVGear is a pro AV asset-disposition service provider, used equipment remarketer, and a modern solution to used equipment sales and services exclusively for the pro AV industry. The company, which has gained national recognition for its massive, quarterly pro AV auctions, employs more than 30 AV professionals at its 40,000-square-foot Las Vegas headquarters.

"Tiger Group is proud to have been selected to begin serving AVGear.com, which has grown into a formidable company in this industry and boasts an extremely successful track record in selling top-notch gear," said Jonathan Holiday, Director of Business Development, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "As the entertainment industry is now back working on a backlog of productions and content, this two-day auction event paves the way for production-ready equipment to be utilized. To make it even more accessible when you make purchases, AVGear.com offers shipping at affordable prices as well as financing. We look forward to all of our bidders and new participants to join in on this exciting international opportunity."

Day 1 of the inaugural sale event is Tuesday, February 20, at 10:30 a.m. (PT). Categories include:

  • LED Video Walls
  • Lighting & Control
  • Effects
  • Projectors, Lenses & Screens
  • Monitors
  • Power Distribution
  • Accessories

Day 2 is Wednesday, February 21, at 10:30 a.m. (PT). Categories include:

  • Audio
  • Wireless
  • Broadcast & Digital Cameras
  • Lenses
  • Staging & Truss
  • Rigging & Motors
  • Accessories

Cases and cables are available throughout both of the timed, online auctions. Bidding for both sales opens on Tuesday, February 13, at 10:30 a.m. (PT) at SoldTiger.com.

Inspections are available on Friday, February 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (PT) in Las Vegas. To arrange an in-person or virtual inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

For asset photos, descriptions, and other information, visit

https://soldtiger.com/sales/inaugural-sale-for-avgear-com-annual-spring-pro-av-auction/

Media Contacts: At Tiger Group, Maria Hoang, (805) 497-4999 [email protected]. At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected].

SOURCE Tiger Group

