Tiger Group and GA Global Partners Offer Entire Operations and Assets of Texas-Based Dalton Crane in Turnkey Sale

EDNA, Texas, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heavy-equipment rental companies can bid for the entire operations and assets of fully staffed Dalton Crane in a turnkey sale by Tiger Group and GA Global Partners.

The court-ordered sale of the multimillion-dollar business, which continues to serve customers across Texas and the Southwest, features:

Turnkey offering of operations and assets of Dalton Crane by Tiger Group and GA Global Partners includes 19 late-model, heavy-duty cranes and boom trucks, including this Liebherr LTM 1150-5.1, 175-ton crane. Other assets from this fully-staffed and operating business include this Link-Belt HTC-3140LB, 140- ton crane, as well as heavy-duty trucks, trailers, IP/customer contacts, and support equipment.

19 late-model, heavy-duty cranes and boom trucks from Link-Belt, Grove, Liebherr, Tadano, Terex and others.

Heavy-duty Mack and Kenworth trucks

Fontaine and Dorsey trailers

Dalton Crane's IP/existing customer contracts

IP/existing customer contracts Various support equipment

"Like many heavy-equipment rental companies, Dalton Crane took a major hit when the oil-and-gas sector ground to a halt during the initial months of the Covid-19 pandemic," said Chad Farrell, Managing Director, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "While debt load forced the company to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection this past October, Dalton Crane's assets and operations are sound; they represent an attractive opportunity for buyers that emerged from Covid with stronger balance sheets."

"That opportunity is all the more appealing given a confluence of marketplace trends," said Adam Alexander, CEO of GA Global Partners. "Due to the supply-chain crunch, expanding rental companies are facing rising prices and delivery delays for new or late-model cranes, rolling stock and other operation assets. Through a turnkey sale, heavy-equipment rental companies would gain ready access to such in-demand inventory—late-model equipment under contract in the field."

Moreover, Alexander added, the business is fully staffed during a historic employment shortage. "Dalton Crane's nearly 30- plus employees including 16 crane operators, continue to come to work every day to service their many active accounts," he added.

Lastly, the company's book of business includes customers in the fast-growing utility solar and construction sectors, as well as oil and gas, where resurgent demand has translated into increased equipment rental activity.

Historically, Dalton Crane has specialized in loading and setting gas compressors, with a division specializing in frac and coil tubing. "With a capacity of up to 300 tons, Dalton Crane's rental inventory has been used for tank batteries, air conditioner units, bridges, drilling rig equipment, generators, storage tanks, transformers, vessels and much more," Farrell said. "This is a company with a strong history of customer service in Texas and the Southwest."

Tiger and GA Global Partners anticipate a 60-day process for the turnkey opportunity.

For asset photos, descriptions, and other information, visit

https://www.cagp.com/events/multi-million-dollar-crane-rental-company/

or…

https://soldtiger.com/sales/multi-million-dollar-crane-rental-company-opportunity/

To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

Media Contacts: At Tiger Group, Maria Hoang, (805) 497-4999, [email protected]. At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected].

