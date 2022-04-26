Tiger Group and Southern Fabricating Machinery Sales Offer High-Precision Manufacturing Equipment in May 4 Online Auction

Buyers in sectors such as aerospace, defense, oil and gas and automotive can acquire mills, lathes, grinders, CNC turning centers and other assets from closed aerospace plant in Fairfield, N.J.; bidding begins April 27

FAIRFIELD, N.J., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A May 4 online auction by Tiger Group and partner Southern Fabricating Machinery Sales features equipment from a closed Fairfield plant that's surplus to the ongoing operations of a manufacturer of metal components and assemblies for the aerospace, defense, oil and gas, and industrial sectors.

The timed, online auction of assets from the 56,000-square-foot plant closes on Wednesday, May 4, at 10:30 a.m. (EDT). Bidding opens April 27th at SoldTiger.com.

This Makino A-81 machining cell is among the assets up for bid in May 4 online auction of equipment from a closed Fairfield, NJ plant that manufactured metal components and assemblies for the aerospace, defense, oil and gas, and industrial sectors. Other assets available in the Tiger Group-Southern Fabricating Machinery Sales auction include this Leblond Makino A55 CNC horizontal machining center.

"This is an opportunity for machining and fabricating companies to purchase high quality CNC machining equipment to quickly increase production capacity," said Chad Farrell, Managing Director, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "This facility features a number of Makino machining cells and turning centers, along with a wide selection of machine tools. The scale and quality of this equipment makes this auction a unique opportunity for buyers."

With brands such as Makino, Takumi, Tongil, Mori Seiki, Haas and Doosan, the auction features CNC mills, CNC turning centers, machining cells, vertical lathes, grinders, screw machines, horizontal and vertical machining centers, wire EDM and gun-drilling machines, to name a few. Select shop and office equipment also is available.

Highlights of the online auction include:

Makino A-88E / A-81 machining cell

Makino A66 CNC horizontal machining center

Takumi V-22N CNC vertical machining centers

Leblond Makino A55 CNC horizontal machining center

For asset photos, descriptions, and other information, visit

https://soldtiger.com/sales/major-aerospace-component-manufacturer/

Inspections are available on Tuesday, May 3rd. To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

Media Contacts: At Tiger Group, Maria Hoang, (805) 497-4999 [email protected]. At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected].

