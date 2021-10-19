Tiger Group Auction Offers Live Event and Entertainment Production Rental Gear from North American Leader PRG

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As PRG prepares for the full reopening of the industries it serves, it has enlisted Tiger Group to auction select live event and production-ready AV gear from its existing rental inventories. The gear from PRG, which maintains the largest rental inventory of production equipment globally, features a wide array of broadcast and digital cameras, broadcast camera lenses, projectors, heads, and camera accessories.

Represented brands include Barco, Christie, Grass Valley, Panasonic, Fuji, Sachtler, Sanyo, Sony and Zeiss.

Christie HD2OK-J Projectors are among the assets available in Tiger Group's Nov. 2 online auction of live event and entertainment production rental gear from PRG. The selection of broadcast and digital cameras up for bid includes these models from Grass Valley.

Bidding for the online auction opens on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 10:30 a.m. PDT, and closes on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 10:30 a.m.

"More live event venues continue to open up across North America, and the pace of entertainment productions is robust as well," said Jonathan Holiday, Director of Business Development, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "As we move to the final quarter of the year, this sale presents a great opportunity for companies with audiovisual equipment needs to gear up for a productive 2022."

The assets can be inspected by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PDT on Monday, Nov. 1 at PRG's Las Vegas facility. To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

For asset photos, descriptions, bidding and other information, visit

https://soldtiger.com/sales/live-event-entertainment-production-gear/

Media Contacts: At Tiger Commercial & Industrial Division, Jonathan Holiday, (805) 367-3893, [email protected]; at Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908)-789-0700, [email protected], or Bill Parness, [email protected]

SOURCE Tiger Group