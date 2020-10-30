Tiger Group Auctioning Inventory and Equipment from Wholesaler of Promotional Apparel and Hardgoods on Nov. 12
Online auction to offer textile embellishment equipment, large inventory of blank apparel and gift items, intellectual property and warehouse equipment from Kent, Wash. wholesaler
Oct 30, 2020, 08:44 ET
KENT, Wash., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group will be conducting an online auction on November 12 of textile embellishment and warehouse equipment, blank inventories of apparel and hardgoods, and intellectual property of a wholesale supplier of custom-designed promotional products for the giftware and tourism industries that is now winding down operations.
The offering of manufacturing assets from the company's 72,000-square-foot Kent facility includes screen printers from Challenger and M&R; embroidery machines from Hirsch, Tajima and Barudan; Amscomatic folders; dryers and pad printers.
Blank inventory up for bid includes tee shirts, sweatshirts, fleece wear, jackets, hats and caps, socks, mugs, water bottles, totes, and a variety of other apparel and gift items. Bidders will also vie for intellectual property from the 65-year-old company, including contracts, artwork and graphics, customer lists, and website URLs.
"This is a fantastic opportunity to purchase well maintained screen printing, embroidery and pad printing machinery and peripherals," said John Coelho, Senior Director of Tiger Group's Commercial & Industrial division. "Screen printers and others in the textile and apparel embellishment industry — along with any company seeking over-the-road rolling stock, material handling equipment, plant support and office FF&E — will be interested in this unique opportunity to purchase exceptionally clean equipment that is perfect for supporting existing operations or startups. The many available M&R screen printing machines have had comprehensive scheduled and preventative maintenance, with all replacement parts purchased directly from the manufacturer."
Online bidding at SoldTiger.com will commence at 10:30 a.m. (PT) on November 5 and will close at 10:30 a.m. (PT) on November 12. All bidders are required to register prior to the sale at SoldTiger.com.
For a complete listing of the assets, visit: www.soldtiger.com
Inspections of the assets are available on November 11, by appointment only. To arrange an appointment or get additional information, contact John Coelho at (617) 523-5866, [email protected].
Media Contacts: At Tiger Commercial & Industrial: John Coelho, (617) 523-5866 or [email protected]. At Jaffe Communications: Bill Parness, [email protected] , (732) 673-6852, or Elisa Krantz, [email protected], (908) 789-0700.
SOURCE Tiger Group