Tiger Group Offers 15,000-Plus Assets from Seven Former Pacific Theatres Locations

Projectors, amps, monitors, processors, speakers and other late-model equipment—or even entire theaters—are available at SoldTiger.com; operators have already snapped up bankrupt movie chain's former locations in Chicago and Pasadena, California

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Theater owners, live-event production companies and rental houses will find an extensive selection of gear and equipment—more than 15,000 items in all—as Tiger Group liquidates assets from seven former Pacific Theatres locations.

"This is one of the largest liquidations of a movie chain in North America, offering a wide range of gear in excellent condition," noted Jonathan Holiday, Director of Business Development, Tiger Commercial & Industrial.

Tiger Group is liquidating late-model gear, equipment, seating and other assets--more than 15,000 pieces in all--from seven former Pacific Theatres locations in California and Maryland. Buyers can also acquire complete theaters. A wide selection of digital projectors from Christie, NEC and Barco are also available, including this model from Christie.

Pacific Theatres operated movie houses across the United States before filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in the wake of Covid-19 lockdowns. Working on behalf of the secured lender, Tiger Group recently sold 99 percent of hundreds of assets from an initial group of closed Pacific Theatres locations.

In this latest sale, the available gear is from locations in Bethesda, Maryland, as well as the California cities of El Segundo, La Jolla, Lakewood, Northridge, Santa Monica and Sherman Oaks. Combined, these former Pacific Theatres boast a total of 94 screens.

"After a very successful auction of assets located in Los Angeles and Boston, the Tiger Commercial & Industrial team is pleased to have been selected by the secured lender to sell the assets from the remaining nine theaters," Holiday said. "That number was just reduced to seven locations after venues in Pasadena, California, and Chicago were purchased on a bulk basis for reopening. We are offering the remaining assets individually, but buyers can also acquire complete theaters to be reopened for moviegoers."

The immediate sale is already underway at SoldTiger.com.

The gear on offer includes:

digital and cinema projectors

lenses

amplifiers

speakers (including more than 3,000 JBL speakers, various models)

integrated media blocks

cinema servers, monitors and processors

theater seating (more than 25,000, various styles)

concession equipment

point of sale systems, and more

Brands include Christie, NEC, GDC, QSC, JBL, Samsung, and Touch Systems, to name a few. Projection-support accessories, backup battery systems, bar/kitchen equipment and computers/servers are also on offer.

To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

For asset photos, descriptions, bidding and other information, visit

https://soldtiger.com/sales/nine-pacific-theatres-with-over-1000-assets-for-sale/

Media Contacts: At Tiger Commercial & Industrial Division, Jonathan Holiday, (805) 367-3893,

[email protected]; at Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908)-789-0700,

[email protected], or Bill Parness, [email protected].

SOURCE Tiger Group