Tiger Group Offers Assets from Turf Company's Georgia Plant

Online auction closing on December 11 features artificial turf and textile manufacturing equipment and inventory, along with tractors, trucks and rolling stock

CALHOUN, Ga., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group today announced plans to auction assets from the 210,000-square-foot Calhoun plant of a major synthetic turf maker and installer.

Bidding in the timed online auction at SoldTiger.com opens on Thursday, December 4, at 10:30 a.m. (ET) and closes on Thursday, December 11, at 10:30 a.m. (ET). The plant-closing sale is an assignment for the benefit of creditors.

Tiger Group's December 11 online auction includes machinery and equipment, rolling stock, inventory and plant support equipment from ACT Global Americas, Inc's closed warehouse. Among the assets up for auction are over 30 gas & diesel Ford, Chevrolet and Dodge Ram pickups

"ACT Global Americas, Inc.'s former warehouse is full of useful machinery and equipment, rolling stock, inventory and plant support equipment," said John Coelho, Senior Director, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "It's a strong opportunity for other artificial turf manufacturers, textile companies or just those who are looking for great bargains on assets such as trucks, tractors, tools and landscaping inventory."

The company describes itself as one of the world's largest producers of artificial turf, with products that include capping systems and artificial grass geomembrane liners for landfills and artificial grass for airport ground cover as well as sports such as football, soccer, baseball, rugby, tennis and field hockey.

Highlights of the December 11 auction include:

MANUFACTURING & INSTALL

2008 CMC half-gauge, single-feed tufter with PIV yarn drive and 365 position, two-story creel

2022 Zhejian Tianzhu textile machinery yarn twister (less than 5 hours of use)

Allma/Saurer Technocorder twister

ATI PD96 3D precision laser box grader

(2) Jacobsen Turfco Met-R-Matic XL topdressers

(4) model 920HDE GreensGroomer turf brushes

(2) Hot Melt Technologies Benchmark 315 portable hot melt gluers

RAW & FINISHED INVENTORY

Artificial turf manufacturers and landscapers will find more than 250,000 pounds of polyethylene (PE) yarn in assorted colors and deniers (thickness); more than 100,000 linear yards of primary backing, and more than 475,000 square feet of landscape inventory.

ROLLING STOCK & FORKLIFTS

(30) gas and diesel Ford, Chevrolet and Dodge Ram pickups

Open and enclosed trailers, some from as late as 2025

Gooseneck trailers by Texas Bragg and Load Trail

Utility and cargo trailers by Arising, Homesteader, American Hauler and others

(2) Kubota Tractors, L3302HST & L3301D

Forklifts by Linde, Clark and Komatsu ranging in capacity from 5,500 to 8,000 pound, some from as late as 2022

OTHER ASSETS

Also available are a walk-behind power broom, spare creel, Lay-Mor 8' grooming broom, turf sewing machines, portable generators, laser levels, a pedestal drill press, a PVC welder, a bench grinder, paint sprayers and various powered hand tools.

Plant support and office assets include a hydraulic pallet jack, ladders, hand trucks, carts, pedestal fans, a strapping cart, shop vacs, a floor jack, a parts washer, flame-proof storage cabinets, maintenance supplies, office sundries, desks, chairs, a conference table, a breakroom, file cabinets and a reception desk.

For asset photos, descriptions, and other information, visit

https://soldtiger.com/sales/synthetic-turf-manufacturer-and-installation-company/

Inspections are available by appointment on Wednesday, December 10, at the Calhoun plant. To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

