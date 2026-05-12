Tiger Group Sells Closed Virginia Plant to the Bare Walls

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Tiger Group

May 12, 2026, 08:21 ET

Strong demand for inventory such as diamond-tipped drill bits drove nearly 5,000 bids in Tiger's liquidation of assets from a geotechnical manufacturing facility in Roanoke.

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group announced the successful liquidation of a complete geotechnical manufacturing facility in Roanoke, Virginia.

In an online auction that closed last month, Tiger auctioned inventory along with machinery and equipment (M&E), tools, rolling stock and material-handling assets from the Roanoke plant of TerraRoc, Inc., a Delaware corporation that manufactures items for the construction and oil-and-gas industries.

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Tiger Group's online auction of TerraRoc Inc.'s assets attracted 4,962 bids and generated sales of 217 assets.
Tiger Group's online auction of TerraRoc Inc.'s assets attracted 4,962 bids and generated sales of 217 assets.
Tiger Group auctioned inventory along with machinery and equipment (M&E), tools, rolling stock and material-handling assets.
Tiger Group auctioned inventory along with machinery and equipment (M&E), tools, rolling stock and material-handling assets.

All told, Tiger's Commercial & Industrial division (C&I) sold 217 assets and attracted 4,962 bids from Canada, Mexico and the United States.

"Our team reached out to known mining and construction buyers and succeeded in liquidating everything at the facility, from downhole hammers and carbide- and diamond-tipped drill bits, to raw materials, M&E and even the company's intellectual property," said Tiger C&I Senior Director John Coelho. "Especially given the rising cost of brand-new equipment and specialized inventory today, we continue to see robust demand among our global network of secondary-market buyers."

Media Contacts: At Tiger Group, Maria Hoang, (805) 497-4999 [email protected]. At Jaffe Communications, Liv Meier, (908) 789-0700, [email protected].

SOURCE Tiger Group

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