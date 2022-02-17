Tiger Group Offers Multimillion-Dollar Inventory of Seven7h Sense & Green Lily Products--An Opportunity for CBD, Cosmetics & Beauty Care Retailers, Distributors

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group is now accepting offers at SoldTiger.com on a massive array of Seven7h Sense and Green Lily CBD, cosmetics and beauty products. The closeout inventory—worth more than $6 million at retail—is surplus to the operations of a major North American distributor.

Green Lily Cleansing Melt is among the surplus products available for CBD, cosmetics and beauty care retailers and distributors offered for immediate sale by Tiger Group. Other products available in this sale of surplus inventories from a major North American distributor include Seven7h Sense Secret Glow CBD face oil.

"Green Lily and Seven7h Sense are a cut above the usual marketplace fare," noted John Coelho, Senior Director, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "These attractively branded, retail-ready products typically blend 100 percent hemp-derived CBD with complementary ingredients such as shea butter, avocado oil, eucalyptus, green tea, jojoba or lavender. Retailers and distributors rarely find such large volumes of SKUs of this type at liquidation values."

The branded products include body lotions, hand creams, beauty balms, bath bombs and oil rollerballs, along with shave creams, lip balms, eye creams and much more. Dozens of facial products such as washes, moisturizers, scrubs, masks, cleaners and toners are available, along with select vapes and gift sets.

The items are stored in Avon Lake, Ohio, and are available FOB, dock door.

For a complete asset listing, as well as access to the certificates of analysis, visit https://soldtiger.com/sales/multi-million-dollar-retail-ready-cbd-beauty-care-cosmetics-closeout-inventory/

For more information, contact [email protected], (805) 497-4999.

Media Contacts: At Tiger Commercial & Industrial: John Coelho, (617) 523-5866, [email protected] At Jaffe Communications: Elisa Krantz, [email protected], (908) 789-0700.

SOURCE Tiger Group