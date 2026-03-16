Tiger Group Offers Surplus Lighting and Grip Gear from Prestigious Occidental Studios

Online auction opens March 17; lots originally valued at more than $2 million

VAN NUYS, Calif., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Occidental Studios has chosen Tiger Group to auction more than 900 lots of lighting, power and rigging audiovisual gear.

The timed, online auction at SoldTiger.com opens on Tuesday, March 17, at 10:30 a.m. (PT) and closes on Tuesday, March 24, at 10:30 a.m. (PT).

Tiger Group's March 17 online auction features more than 900 lots of lighting, power and rigging audiovisual gear. Among the assets up for sale are lights by TM Lighting, Arri and Mole Richardson Co.

The sale features surplus gear originally valued at more than $2 million— including lighting/LED, power distribution, grip, truss, rigging, cables, stands, carts and more.

"We are very pleased to be selected by Occidental Studios to sell thousands of pieces of production-ready surplus lighting and grip gear," said Jonathan Holiday, Senior Director for Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "As the entertainment industry continues to navigate challenges, our robust AV auctions are an excellent way for studios, production, and rental companies to manage their surplus and underutilized gear."

Highlights of the sale include:

Nearly 800 lights by LTM Lighting, Arri and Mole Richardson Co., ranging from 100 to 12,000 watts. Models include Mole Junior, Baby Junior, Senior, Tener, Tweenie, Betweenie, Mini-Mole, Tiny Mole and Baby Baby, along with LTM Pepper lights, among many others.

Massive array of rigging inventory such as steel pipes, chains, stirrup hangers and pipe clamps

Support stands including C-stands, combo stands, and Crank-O-Vators

More than 200 dimmers and variacs (6-rack, 24-rack, 48-rack, and 96-rack; 1K to 20K)

Thousands of feet cables, including Socapex multi-cable systems

Power distribution ranging from 400-1,200 amps

For asset photos, descriptions, and other information, visit

https://soldtiger.com/sales/surplus-lighting-grip-gear-from-occidental-studios-valued-1m/

Inspections are available in Van Nuys on Mon., March 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (PT). To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

Media Contacts: At Tiger Group, Maria Hoang, (805) 497-4999, [email protected]. At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected].

SOURCE Tiger Group