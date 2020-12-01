Tiger Group Online Auction Features Late-Model Equipment from CBD and Cannabis Manufacturer

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group will be holding an online auction on Dec. 9 of late-model equipment surplus to the ongoing operations of a leading CBD and cannabis manufacturer.

The auction features well-maintained equipment, including:

Other assets up for bid include this 2017 Agilent Ultivo Trip Quadrupole LC/MS System.

2017 Agilent lntuvo 9000 Gas Chromatography System, complete with 7697A Headspace Sampler

2017 Agilent Ultivo Triple Quadrupole LC/MS System

2018 Tuttnaur Autoclave, Model EZ11-Plus

Laminar Flow Station

2017 Waters Preparatory System, Model SFC 350

"We are pleased to be selling late-model equipment from this industry-leading company that can crossover to multiple industries, including CBD, pharmaceutical and industrial," noted Jonathan Holiday, Director of Business Development, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "Many of these assets have had minimal usage and were purchased just in the past few years. As the CBD industry heads into 2021 with a far more positive outlook, this sale presents an excellent opportunity for companies to buy manufacturing equipment that will help meet the anticipated rise in demand."

Online bidding at SoldTiger.com will close on Wednesday, December 9, at 10:30 a.m. (PT). All bidders are required to register prior to the sale at SoldTiger.com.

Previews are available by appointment only on Tuesday, December 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (ET) in Utica, New York, and 10 to 4 p.m. (PT) in Sparks, Nevada.

To arrange an appointment, contact Jonathan Holiday at (805) 367-3893, [email protected]

For a complete listing of the assets, visit www.soldtiger.com

Media Contacts: At Tiger Commercial & Industrial: Jonathan Holiday, (805) 367-3893, [email protected]. At Jaffe Communications: Bill Parness, [email protected] (732) 673-6852, or Elisa Krantz, [email protected] ,(908) 789-0700.

