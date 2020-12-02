Tiger Group Online Auction Features Southern California Steel Fabrication Facility and Related Assets

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group is now accepting bids for a Dec. 10 online auction of a steel fabrication facility in South Gate, California that was formerly operated by Metal Supply, Inc. The auction features a beam line, plasma cutter, welders, material handling equipment, crane, vehicles, support equipment and other high-utility assets of interest to businesses in a wide array of sectors.

This complete Ficep beam coping/drill/saw line is among the assets available in Tiger's Dec. 10 online auction of a steel fabrication facility in South Gate, Calif. This 2015 Voortman plasma cutter is also up for bid at Tiger's Dec. 10 online auction.

The offering of steel fabrication equipment from the 20,000-square-foot metro Los Angeles facility includes a complete Ficep beam line, a Voortman plasma cutter, Marvel cutting saws, and an Amada shear, to name a few.

Other assets up for bid include a Donaldson cyclone particle collection system and an Acco 7.5-ton bridge crane trolley system with pendant controls.

Trucks, tractors, trailers and material handling equipment by the likes of Ford, Peterbilt, Transcraft, Caterpillar and other brands are also available in the online auction.

"As Tiger finishes the year strong, we are pleased to be selling this steel-fabrication facility situated in the heart of industry in Southern California," said Jonathan Holiday, Director of Business Development, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "The assets up for bid have applications for a wide array of companies. It's a perfect opportunity to add equipment to your company for 2021."

Online bidding at SoldTiger.com will close on Thursday, December 10, at 10:00 a.m. (PT). All bidders are required to register prior to the sale at SoldTiger.com.

Inspection of the assets is by appointment only on Tuesday, December 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (PT) at the South Gate, California, facility.

To arrange an inspection, contact Jonathan Holiday at (805) 367-3893, [email protected]

For photographs and other details on the auction and assets, visit https://soldtiger.com/sales/steel-fabrication-facility/

Media Contacts: At Tiger Commercial & Industrial: Jonathan Holiday, (805) 367-3893, [email protected]. At Jaffe Communications: Bill Parness, [email protected], (732) 673-6852, or Elisa Krantz, [email protected], (908) 789-0700.

