Tiger Group Online Auction on April 15 Features Embroidery and Garment-Printing Equipment from Full-Service Contract Decorator Gate NY

HOLBROOK, N.Y., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group is now accepting bids for the April 15 online auction of assets from Holbrook-based embroidery and garment-printing company Gate NY, which had been a major drop-ship location for garment distributors from across the Northeast.

Highlights of the auction include screen-printing machines, flash cures, dryers, folders and accessories by brands such as MHM, M&R, Dane, Hix, Interchange, OYO and NEDCO; direct-to-garment equipment by Brother; and embroidery machines and accessories by well-known manufacturers such as Barudan and Hashima.

Equipment offered in Tiger Group's April 15 online auction of assets from Gate NY's Holbrook facility include this 2016 MHM S-Type Extreme screen printing machine. Other assets up for bid include this 2016 Barudan 12-head, 15-needle embroidery machine.

"Embroidery and garment-printing companies are gearing up for a rebirth of live events this spring and summer as the national vaccination campaign progresses," noted John Coelho, a Senior Director with Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "But brand-new equipment is taking months to ship due to disruptions in the supply chain. As a result, this online auction is particularly relevant to the needs of growth-oriented companies in this sector."

In addition to equipment such as heat-transfer presses from Stahls and Brother and a Roland printer/cutter, Tiger is auctioning warehouse and office assets from Gate NY's 32,000-square-foot facility in Holbrook. These include heat sealers, conveyors, forklifts, air compressors, pallet jacks, dollies and carts, as well as computers and office, reception and breakroom furniture.

Established in 1996, full-service contract decoration company Gate NY recently discontinued its operations following the death of its founder. Gate NY decorated more than 1.5 million garments a year for major distributors like S&S Activewear, SanMar and Alpha Broder. It was an authorized decorator for North Face, Under Armour and Puma, and had worked on projects involving brands such as Ferrari, Ford, Pepsi, Red Bull, BBC America, Energizer, Benjamin Moore Paints and CAT, to name a few.

"This is high-quality and, in many cases, late-model equipment that could give a competitive edge to embroidery and garment-printing companies as they position themselves for the future," Coelho said.

Online bidding at SoldTiger.com will close on Thursday, April 15, at 10:30 A.M. (ET). All bidders are required to register prior to the sale at SoldTiger.com.

Inspection of the assets on the day before the auction is available by appointment only. To arrange an inspection, contact Tiger Group at (800) 758-8443 or [email protected].

For photographs and other details on the auction and assets, visit https://soldtiger.com/sales/entire-textile-embellishment-facility/

