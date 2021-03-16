Tiger Group Online Auction on March 30 Features Advanced Knitting, Dyeing and Finishing Equipment from Montréal-based Tricots-Liesse

MONTRÉAL, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group will begin accepting bids on March 23 for the March 30 online auction of assets from one of the best-known knitting, dyeing and finishing operations in the North American textile industry—the 250,000-square-foot Tricots-Liesse plant at 2125 Lily-Simon.

Assets featured in Tiger Group's March 30 online auction of equipment from Tricots-Liesse Montreal plant include this 1998 Monfort Dynair relaxation dryer with four chambers and thermal oil boiler. Other key assets up for bid from the 250,000-square-foot plant include this 1998 Sperotto solvent scour machine.

The auction represents a rare opportunity to acquire state-of-the-art circular-knitting machines and dyeing and finishing equipment—including German- and Italian-made pieces like a solvent-scour machine by Sperotto and a relaxation dryer by Monforts, said John Coelho, Senior Director for Tiger's Commercial & Industrial division.

"Founded in Montréal in 1965, Tricots-Liesse grew to become the dominant domestic supplier of high-quality knits for the contemporary, swim and activewear markets, with a reputation for knitted textile fabrications, with and without Spandex," Coelho said. "In its manufacturing on behalf of a 'Who's Who' of brands—including Helmut Lang, Poprageous, Perry Ellis, Eileen Fisher and Nautica, to name a few—Tricots-Liesse was uncompromising in its use of top-notch, carefully maintained equipment."

An October 2018 profile of Tricots-Liesse in industry magazine BedTimes described its Montréal plant "as one of the most modern and efficient dyeing and finishing facilities in North America."

The equipment available in the auction includes knitting machines and peripherals by Mayer, Monarch, Terrot, and Falmac, with an extensive parts inventory.

Dyeing machines include soft-flow, jet-dye, and sample-dye models from Thies, Then, Brazolli, Roach and Datacolor. Finishing and inspection equipment assets up for bid include calendars, dryers, slitters, milling and scouring, 72″ & 84″ roll-to-roll inspection machines and winders from manufacturers such as Monforts, Parks & Woolson, Pentek, Calator, Pernic, Bianco, Fadis and many more.

Specific highlights include:

Monarch FX-JS3 Mini Jacquard (28 gauge/30" diameter, 72 feeds) and Monarch MX-JS3 Mini Jacquard (20 gauge/30" diameter, 72 feeds; new generation, 2018). Both offer quick change and setups and are equipped with Lycra feeders, with the ability to knit mini-Jacquard pattern constructions and single jerseys with Spandex.

Monarch F-LEC/2 Electronic Jacquard (28 gauge/30" diameter, available 48 and 72 feeds). Double knit, fully computerized, with USB Interface. This model offers quick change and set-up with Lycra feeders, with the ability to knit Jacquard designs, Ponte de Roma, Ottoman, ribs, interlocks and more.

Terrot SCC-4F-148 Electronic Single-Knit Jacquard (28 gauge/30" diameter, available 48 feeds) and Terrot SCC-572 Electronic Single-Knit Jacquard (28 gauge/30" diameter, available 72 feeds). Both are fully computerized and provide quick change and setup with Lycra feeders, with the ability to knit Jacquard designs, Ottoman, crochets and holding stitches.

Terrot UCC-548T, Electronic Double-Knit Transfer Machines (18 gauge/34" diameter, available 48 and 54 feeds). These assets offer 2-3way technique capabilities, set-up with Lycra feeders and SFE Storage Feeders. USB Interface, Piezo selection units, and the capability of manufacturing double-knit Jacquards, ribs, interlocks ad more.

Terrot S296 Open-Width, Single-Knit Machinery (available in 28 gauge/30" diameter and 36 gauge/30" diameter, 96 feeds). These high-speed German-made machines are set up with Lycra feeders and capable of knitting open-width fabrics to eliminate center creases. Areas of application: swimwear, sportswear, safety wear and home textiles.

In addition, the auction offers material handling, plant support, test/lab and machine shop equipment. Specific items include forklifts and trucks, walk-behind pallet jacks, scissor lifts and air compressors, as well as boilers, lab ovens, color meters, light boxes and lab hoods. Manufacturers include Toyota, Raymond, Caterpillar, Uline, Cobico, CAT, Verivide, Datacolor, X-Rite and Gretag Macbeth.

Online bidding at SoldTiger.com will close on Tuesday, March 30, at 10:00 a.m. (ET). All bidders are required to register prior to the sale at SoldTiger.com. The sale is being conducted in Canadian dollars.

Inspection of the assets on the day before the auction is available by appointment-only. To arrange an inspection, contact Tiger Group at 800-758-8443 or [email protected]

For photographs and other details on the auction and assets, visit https://soldtiger.com/sales/entire-knitting-dyeing-finishing-plant/

