Tiger Group Sale Features Audiovisual Gear in Canada

-- Tiger offers hundreds of lights, projectors, digital cameras, lenses, speakers and more in auction running May 21-28 at SoldTiger.com.

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 700 lots of excess gear from a rental facility operated by audiovisual and technology company Solotech go to gavel in a Tiger Group online auction closing on May 28.

The sale features moving and LED lights, projectors, digital cameras projector lenses, speakers, audio, networking and rigging by top brands such as Barco, Blackmagic Design, Claypaky, Christie, ETC, Martin, Midas, Sennheiser and Yamaha.

Tiger Group's May 21 online auction features more than 700 lots of excess gear from a rental facility operated by Solotech. The sale features moving and LED lights, projectors, digital cameras projector lenses, speakers, audio, networking and rigging by top brands.

Bidding in the timed, online auction opens on Thursday, May 21, at 10:30 a.m. (ET), and closes on Thursday, May 28, at 10:30 a.m. (ET) at SoldTiger.com.

"Tiger is very pleased to have been chosen for the fourth time by Solotech to sell its audiovisual gear," said Jonathan Holiday, Senior Director, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "Once again this is a tremendous opportunity to purchase a broad range of gear that can be utilized in upcoming productions throughout Canada."

The executive noted that rental and production companies, as well as directors and cinematographers, are increasingly relying on Tiger's AV auctions to support their operations. "It's a proven strategy for adapting to the ever-changing landscape in the entertainment and live-event industries," he said.

Highlights include:

LIGHTING

Warm white LED fresnel lights (Brother, Brother & Sons)

Beam/spot/wash arc moving lights (Claypaky)

Beam/spot arc moving lights (Claypaky)

Wash arc moving lights (Claypaky)

Igloo weather-protecting enclosures (Claypaky)

AUDIO

Microphone preamps (AKG, for CK61, CK62, CK63, CK69 capsules)

Stage monitor loudspeakers (Audio Analysts)

Loudspeakers (Bose)

2-channel amplified controllers (Crown)

Omnidirectional condenser microphones (DPA)

VIDEO

HD-SDI portable recorders (AJA)

Audio/video frame synchronizers and converters (AJA)

30K LM DLP 16:10 video projectors (Barco)

6.9–10.4:1 TLD+ projector lenses (Barco)

Single-output image processors (Barco)

RIGGING

16″ 45° black Ø35′ circular truss (Scène Éthique, 1 of 8 units)

20″ 22.5° black Ø50′ circular truss (KAD Fabrications, 1 of 16 Units)

Black ground support bases, 12″ truss use (Unisson)

1-way electric chain hoists with hand remote (ShowSDT)

The items can be inspected by appointment on Wednesday, May 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (ET) at Solotech's Montréal facility.

To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

For asset photos, descriptions, bidding and other information, visit:

https://soldtiger.com/sales/solotech-global-leader-in-audiovisual-and-entertainment-technology-montreal-may-2026/

About Solotech

Established in 1977, Solotech is a world leader in audiovisual technologies, with 18 strategic locations in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. Solotech is the single source for audio, video, lighting, rigging, soft goods, control and collaboration solutions and services. The company is internationally recognized for its expertise in live productions and systems integration in various markets, namely music, sports, business, culture and education. Solotech employs over 1,400 professionals in its offices located in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Nashville, Miami, Orlando, Pensacola, London, Birmingham, Manchester, Frankfurt, Calgary, Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Quebec City, Halifax, Macau, and Hong Kong.

Media Contacts: At Tiger Commercial & Industrial Division, Jonathan Holiday, (805) 367-3893, [email protected]; at Jaffe Communications, Liv Meier, (908) 789-0700, [email protected].

SOURCE Tiger Group