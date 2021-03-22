Tiger Group Selling Robot-Automated Parts-Coating Lines and Other Assets Formerly Owned by Wheel Specialist Winona PVD Coatings

NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group is now accepting bulk offers for four robot-automated parts-washing, powder-coating and vacuum metallizing lines formerly owned by Winona PVD Coatings—a Tier-One finisher that chrome-coated wheels for top automakers from around the globe. The company was placed in receivership in 2020.

Located at Winona's two buildings in Warsaw, Indiana, the four high-capacity lines include a total of 32 Fanuc 2000-iB 165F Robots; Nordson powder booths, complete with guns and nozzles; multi-stage parts washers, and curing booths.

View of two Fanuc robots and paint booth that are part of the four lines at Winona's two Warsaw, Indiana facilities. Tiger Group is now accepting offers on four adaptable, robot-automated parts-washing, powder-coating and vacuum metallizing lines formerly owned by Winona PVD Coatings-a Tier-One finisher that chrome-coated wheels for top automakers from around the globe.

"It's rare to see high-volume, completely automated PVD [particle vapor deposition] equipment of such high quality come on the secondary market," said George Laidlaw, a Director of Business Development for Tiger's Commercial & Industrial division. "The pretreatment lines here are 'like new'—better than in 'excellent' condition—and one of these lines was actually never used. This is some of the finest equipment of its kind that I have seen in recent years."

The coating equipment is ideal for regular pretreatment and/or standard color-coating processes, noted Laidlaw. "While these lines are set up for wheel-coating on behalf of manufacturers like Ford or after-market suppliers, they are easily adaptable, which makes them of interest to any company that needs to coat or wash parts," he said.

Winona's two buildings—about 300,000 square feet combined—are available for lease to a new operator. "A turnkey buyer wanting to keep these assets in place could be up and running in short order," Laidlaw said. "That could include a specialist company focused on coating different types of parts on behalf of multiple manufacturers."

Also available are powder inventory; quality-control, water-treatment and air-handling equipment; forklifts; machine shop equipment; high-capacity air compressors; office furniture, and plant-support equipment.

