Tiger Group Sets Auctions for Remaining Inventory From Major Distributor Of Disposable and Durable Medical Supplies on Dec. 2 and Dec. 16

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of several private treaty bulk sales and an initial single-facility auction, Tiger Group will be conducting online auctions in December for the remaining $7 million in inventories plus other assets from two East Coast facilities operated by American Medical Depot (AMD), a major distributor of medical equipment and supplies that is now winding down its business.

The auctions also offer a wide selction of materials handling, warehouse, plant support and office equipment, including this Bramidian vertical baler. Some $7 million in medical supply inventories are available in Tiger Group's Dec. 2 and Dec. 16 online auctions of assets from American Medical Depot's King of Prussia and Tampa facilities.

Auctions for the assets of the company's 30,500-square-foot King of Prussia, Pa. and 77,500-square-foot Tampa, Fla. facilities have been set for December 2 and December 16, respectively. Bidding at www.soldtiger.com closes at 10:30 a.m. (ET) on both days. All bidders are required to register prior to the sale at SoldTiger.com. Bidding opens on November 25 for King of Prussia and December 9 for Tampa.

These two latest events follow an auction on November 13 of assets from AMD's Vernon, Calif. facility.

Items up for bid range from personal protective equipment (PPE) to personal paper products, hospital textiles, surgical instruments, scrubs, sterilization wraps, swabs/cotton balls, medical gloves, sutures, bandages/dressings, IV's, alcohol products, acute care monitoring units, syringes, needles, catheters, test kits and calibrators. The products come from such leading manufacturers as 3M Healthcare, Becton Dickinson, BSN Medical, Covidien, Integra LifeSciences, Medline, Mortara, Graham Medical, Hemosure, Jant Pharmacal, Lifesign, Welch Allyn, ChemDAQ, CR Bard and many more.

Also up for bid are wide selection of material handling equipment; pallet racking and shelving; plant support equipment; office furniture, fixtures and equipment; and IT/ telecom and other office and warehouse electronics from the two facilities.

"Tiger's recent sale of the Vernon facility validated continued demand for PPE and other medical products. The much larger and more diverse inventories available at King of Prussia and Tampa present a tremendous buying opportunity for medical products distributors who supply hospitals, medical offices, nursing homes and other healthcare facilities," said Tiger Group Senior Director John Coelho.

He added that the distribution centers' material handling equipment, racking, office furniture and technology can be utilized in a wide spectrum of manufacturing, warehousing/distribution, and office facilities.

For a complete listing of the King of Prussia assets and to register, visit: www.soldtiger.com

To view the Tampa assets and register, visit: www.soldtiger.com

Inspections of the assets are available at both facilities on the day before the respective auction, by appointment only. To arrange an appointment or get additional information, contact John Coelho at (617) 523-5866, [email protected]

Media Contacts: At Tiger Commercial & Industrial: John Coelho, (617) 523-5866 or [email protected]. At Jaffe Communications: Bill Parness, [email protected] (732) 673-6852, or Elisa Krantz, [email protected], (908) 789-0700.

