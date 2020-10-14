Tiger Pistol Announces Strategic Partnership with Avery Healthcare

Tiger Pistol will run high-performing Facebook and Instagram campaigns to generate brand awareness, new patient applications, and employee recruitment for Avery Healthcare's 60 nursing care homes and retirement villages throughout the United Kingdom. Avery Healthcare is the parent brand of Avery Care residential, dementia and nursing care homes, and the Hawthorns Retirement Villages.

"Avery Healthcare's mantra is 'Care With A Difference,' and they were searching for a way to localize their social presence by matching their earned reputation in-market with personalized advertising to speak to each individual community," said Paul Elliott, CEO, Tiger Pistol. "Using Tiger Pistol's Social Advertising Platform, Avery Healthcare can now run ads promoting the unique aspects of its locations."

Tiger Pistol's platform allows Avery Healthcare's corporate office to scalably run campaigns that focus on filling vacancies, highlighting programs, and hiring staff according to the needs of its individual homes or villages, plus the flexibility to adjust its social advertising budgets to the locations that need advertising most.

"After attempting to manage local ads across our footprint natively in Facebook Ads Manager, we realized we needed a technology solution to more easily run campaigns at scale for our locations," said Angus Matthew, Senior Marketing Manager, Avery Healthcare. "Tiger Pistol had our campaigns up and running in less than a month, which was essential during this time so that we could quickly communicate the safety and vibrancy of our homes at scale."

To learn more about Tiger Pistol's social advertising tools and how Tiger Pistol, the world's #1 social advertising automation platform for local, unlocks local activation at global scale for brands, resellers, and agencies visit www.tigerpistol.com .

About Tiger Pistol

Tiger Pistol is the world's #1 social advertising automation platform for local. For nearly a decade, the company has been obsessively focused on building the world's most effective social advertising platform for global brands, resellers, and agencies who realize the power of local activation at scale. As a preferred Facebook Marketing Partner and the largest third-party publisher of social advertising for local, Tiger Pistol creates, deploys, manages, and optimizes high-performance Facebook and Instagram ads at unprecedented scale, with over 1 million Facebook and Instagram campaigns published to date. Tiger Pistol's first of its kind technology delivers meaningful and measurable business impact for brands, resellers, and agencies alike, helping to unlock value and efficiency through innovation-led social advertising automation. Tiger Pistol is the most awarded and recognized social advertising platform of 2020. Visit TigerPistol.com , or follow on Twitter , Facebook , or LinkedIn .

About Avery Healthcare

Avery Healthcare is an award winning national care home provider, operating 58 residential, dementia and nursing care homes and 4 retirement communities throughout the UK. Focused on the highest possible standards of living for our residents and peace of mind for family and friends alike. Irrespective of your age or your condition, we believe that your later years should be as enriching as any other, and that being cared for shouldn't mean that your quality of living is compromised. The design of our homes and our carefully selected staff, combined with our diligent approach to each and every residents well-being, affords residents the opportunity to flourish, to live a life of possibility.

CONTACT: Christina Morello

Director, Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

(330) 354-0899





SOURCE Tiger Pistol

Related Links

http://tigerpistol.com

