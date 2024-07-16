Tiger Pistol and AdBud Partner to Empower Agencies with Local Social Media Advertising

Collaboration Enables Advanced Solutions for Efficient, Scalable Local Facebook and Instagram Campaigns

CLEVELAND, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Pistol, the most advanced local advertising platform, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with AdBud, a Swedish software company renowned for its automated online marketing solutions. This collaboration introduces "Automatic SoMe ads," AdBud's location-based Meta advertising solution powered by Tiger Pistol.

AdBud’s platform automates intelligent advertising, SEM optimizations, and monthly reporting through a single, easy-to-use dashboard. The integration with Tiger Pistol’s technology streamlines the creation and management of location-level social media advertising campaigns on Facebook and Instagram, reducing the time and effort required. This partnership empowers AdBud’s clients to expand their offerings and handle increased demand without compromising service quality or team satisfaction.

Via API integration, Tiger Pistol's Local Advertising Platform provides AdBud's clients with a robust solution for managing and optimizing their Facebook and Instagram campaigns. Leveraging Tiger Pistol's capabilities, AdBud ensures a more efficient and more affordable social media advertising program, without the need for extensive human resources or excessive workloads.

"We invested significant effort into mastering Google's ecosystem, and when we tried to replicate that success with Meta, we realized we needed a partner who matched our depth of expertise," said Magnus Hasselteg, Founder and CEO of AdBud. "Tiger Pistol is that partner. Together, we make a strong team, offering our clients unparalleled solutions for local advertising."

Tiger Pistol's platform addresses the complexities of creating location-level campaigns, from obtaining admin rights to executing ads across numerous local partner Facebook Business Pages. The automation provided by Tiger Pistol significantly reduces the time needed to create and manage ads, allowing agencies, like AdBud's clients, to scale their operations effectively and confidently. This partnership ensures that AdBud's clients can expand their client base and partner participation while maintaining competitive pricing and high service standards.

"Our partnership with AdBud marks an exciting milestone," said Sarah Cucchiara, VP of Business Development at Tiger Pistol. "By combining AdBud's expertise in search engine marketing with Tiger Pistol's social advertising prowess, we enable AdBud to offer a comprehensive solution that simplifies and amplifies their clients' marketing efforts. This integration allows AdBud's clients to tackle the challenges of location-level advertising efficiently, ensuring they achieve outstanding results without increasing their operational burdens."

Together, Tiger Pistol and AdBud offer a solution that meets the growing demand for location-level advertising and enhances agency profitability and client satisfaction.

About Tiger Pistol

Tiger Pistol simplifies local advertising for multi-location brands, franchises, resellers, and agencies. Our platform automates location-based social advertising at scale with a focus on flexibility, marketing collaboration, and performance to facilitate consumer connections and drive sales. Campaigns published through Tiger Pistol's platform drive better results with greater spend efficiency and ad performance, proving the local relevancy of campaigns improves the return on investment. It is the ideal solution for advertisers seeking to launch effective location-based campaigns easily and efficiently. Learn more by visiting TigerPistol.com, or following on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

About AdBud

AdBud is a Swedish based AI software with a mission is to make advertising for SMBs both easy and 100% transparent. Our automated software can be managed, understood, and controlled by anyone without the need for any prior knowledge. We are currently working with local partners in North America, Africa, and Europe.

