Tiger Pistol Expands Partnership with The Wendy's Company to Empower Franchisees with TikTok Advertising

CLEVELAND, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move to enhance local advertising efforts and engage with modern consumers, Tiger Pistol, the most advanced local social media advertising platform, and The Wendy's Company are thrilled to announce the expansion of their partnership to include TikTok advertising.

Tiger Pistol brings its proven approach from years of executing local social media advertising campaigns to TikTok, prioritizing scale, relevance, and top-notch performance. Tiger Pistol’s local social advertising platform enables The Wendy’s Company to seamlessly extend the power of TikTok advertising to its franchisees. With TikTok's vertical video format, Wendy’s can meaningfully engage with local audiences and achieve remarkable levels of interaction.

"Wendy's values Tiger Pistol as an essential partner in our mission to empower our local markets with top-tier advertising solutions," said Kristin Tormey, Global Director, Social Media & Digital Engagement at The Wendy's Company. "Having already achieved remarkable success together in running Facebook and Instagram ads across our extensive network of over 6,000 restaurants, we aim to continue our industry leadership by facilitating the creation of high-quality, brand approved TikTok ads for our franchisees. Tiger Pistol has been instrumental in developing the necessary technology to bring this vision to life. Together, we are setting significant milestones and continue to lead the industry forward."

Working together, Tiger Pistol is helping Wendy's franchise restaurants engage with their local communities through vertical video to capture higher levels of engagement from their target audiences. This format minimizes distractions and provides a visually appealing experience, maximizing each ad's impact. Additionally, shorter video ads are easier for consumers to digest quickly and share with others. According to Capterra's TikTok Marketing Survey , over half of small retailers and restaurants marketing themselves on TikTok have found immense value in the platform, with 78% realizing a positive return on investment with TikTok ads.

"TikTok's explosive growth continues unabated, making it an essential addition to Tiger Pistol's advertising ecosystem," said Paul Elliott, CEO, Tiger Pistol. "Our collaboration reflects Wendy's dedication to aligning with contemporary consumer preferences and its commitment to delivering top-tier advertising solutions to its franchisees."

Tiger Pistol links brands to franchise locations using an easy-to-use, but powerful advertising platform. This platform harnesses the influence of social advertising to attract new customers. Franchise owners or their agency partners can select from a variety of brand-created ads designed to meet their specific business objectives, whether it's recruiting, increasing foot traffic, or promoting special deals.

For franchise owners and agencies managing multiple locations, Tiger Pistol's campaign editor simplifies the process by consolidating all campaigns into one efficient workflow. This streamlines the creation of multiple campaigns, even those with complex funding structures. With just a single click, a user can allocate funds for individual store-level campaigns or make collective payments across numerous store locations.

About Tiger Pistol

Tiger Pistol simplifies local social media advertising for multi-location brands, franchises, resellers, and agencies. Our platform automates location-based social advertising at scale with a focus on flexibility, marketing collaboration, and performance to facilitate consumer connections and drive sales. Campaigns published through Tiger Pistol's platform drive better results with greater spend efficiency and ad performance, proving the local relevancy of campaigns improves the return on investment. It is the ideal solution for advertisers seeking to launch effective location-based campaigns easily and efficiently. Learn more by visiting TigerPistol.com , or following on Twitter , Facebook , or LinkedIn .

About Wendy's

Wendy's® was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef**, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across over 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on X and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys. *Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

