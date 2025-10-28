Tiger Pistol Launches AI-Driven Creative Automation Studio for Franchise and Multi-location Brands

Game-Changing New Capability Streamlines How National Brands Deliver Local Advertising at Scale

CLEVELAND, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Pistol, the premier local advertising platform that streamlines and simplifies local advertising through the power of AI and advanced automation, today announced the launch of its Creative Automation Studio (CA-Studio). The AI-driven solution redefines how brands produce and distribute creative across their locations.

For years, franchise and multi-location marketers have faced an impossible challenge; protect brand standards while creating advertising that is relevant and unique for each community. Managing this at scale is often slow, expensive, and prone to inconsistencies. Tiger Pistol's new CA-Studio changes that reality by combining creative production, localization, and campaign activation within a single, intelligent environment.

"By embedding AI-first creative automation directly into the local advertising execution workflow, Tiger Pistol's CA-Studio eliminates the inefficiencies, disconnects, and compliance risks that plague franchise marketing today," said Paul Elliott, CEO of Tiger Pistol. "It represents a fundamental reimagining of how franchise and multi-location brands can maintain corporate control while empowering local relevance at unprecedented speed, scale, and cost efficiency."

Building Creative Intelligence into Every Campaign

CA-Studio allows corporate marketing teams to design once, while still delivering location-perfect image and video ads throughout their geographic footprint. Using brand-approved templates coupled with advanced automation and generative AI, marketers can produce image and video ads that include location details such as store names, promotions, and regional visuals. The system applies artificial intelligence to enhance quality, fill creative gaps, personalize creative elements, and predict performance before launch.

"CA-Studio represents a major step forward in connecting creative production with campaign execution," said Bob Govia, VP of Product at Tiger Pistol. "By using AI to streamline design, personalization, publishing, and optimization, we help brands and their local operators spend more time focusing on strategy and less time on repetitive production tasks."

This fully integrated creative solution lives natively inside Tiger Pistol's local advertising platform and enables brands to easily launch campaigns across social, search, and display channels, without ever leaving the singular workflow.

Delivering Speed, Control, and Measurable Impact

CA-Studio helps national brands move faster and work smarter. Campaigns that once required weeks of manual design can now be produced in minutes. Teams can reduce creative costs by up to 75 percent while maintaining complete brand compliance. Predictive analytics guide continuous optimization, turning creative data into actionable insights.

"Our mission is to make local advertising as efficient and intelligent as possible," said Elliott. "CA-Studio gives brands the tools to act locally with precision while maintaining the creative standards that define them."

About Tiger Pistol

Tiger Pistol is the premier local advertising platform designed to streamline and simplify localized advertising through the power of AI and advanced automation. With a focus on three core pillars - scale, simplicity, and performance - Tiger Pistol helps franchises, multi-location brands, and marketing resellers efficiently manage and optimize digital advertising campaigns while ensuring brand control. The platform automates complex tasks, allowing users to effortlessly execute large-scale, locally relevant campaigns across top digital channels like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Google, and Amazon. This automation not only enhances the ease of use, but also drives superior advertising performance, making effective local marketing accessible to all levels of expertise. Learn more by visiting TigerPistol.com , or following on Twitter , Facebook , or LinkedIn .

CONTACT: Christina Morello Director, Marketing and Communications [email protected]

