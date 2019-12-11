Tiger Pistol Furthers Investments, Outlines Goals for Data and Analytics

"As the advertising technology landscape becomes more competitive, the ability to integrate and better leverage data will become a key differentiator," said Paul Elliott, CEO, Tiger Pistol. "More than 90% of all purchases are still made offline, yet most advertisers remain largely blind to the connectivity between their advertising and these offline transactions. Sure, data exists for phone calls, leads, and online traffic, but there remains a large void when it comes to tying digital advertising to the actual sale. The team at Tiger Pistol is working to solve that very problem by connecting social advertising through the Tiger Pistol platform to real world engagement."

Leading Tiger Pistol's Data and Analytics team is recently hired Senior Data Engineer Matt Liszewski. Liszewski comes to Tiger Pistol from Companion Labs, where he led efforts to analyze, optimize, and automate Facebook ad spend. Liszewski has 15-plus years' experience architecting high performance APIs and data intensive applications with both distributed and local teams. He's been involved in full software development life cycles including requirements gathering, design, development, testing, and support.

"Matt has spent the majority of his career tackling difficult business challenges through the application of technology, so he was the perfect fit to lead our Data Engineering team. In our quest to deliver more value and advanced capability to our clients, we have some tough industry challenges to solve, and I am confident that Matt will lead us there," said Elliott. "We're excited about adding Matt to the Tiger Pistol team and can't wait to see the opportunities Matt's efforts will unlock."

Additionally, Darshan Pradhan was recently hired to work with Liszewski as a Senior Application Engineer. He comes with 15 years' experience developing and architecting software systems at digital and social advertising companies focused on leveraging data and analytics to provide optimized results to marketers. He has previously worked with Liszewski at Knotice/IgnitionOne, where he helped develop a digital marketing and data management platform focused on utilizing first- and third-party data to deliver personalized dynamic content via email, SMS, and display, and at Companion Labs, where he helped maintain and enhance the Facebook Ads data intake process, as well as led the development on the Google Ads data intake.

"Darshan will be focused on helping establish data intake patterns for integrating third-party data sets into Tiger Pistol's data and analytics feature," said Liszewski. "He'll be working closely with the Product Development team to integrate existing applications with the new analytics feature, introducing a new Reporting and Analytics API, and working on the integration of new third-party data sets."

The team will evolve Tiger Pistol's data and analytics capabilities to fully unlock the potential of existing Facebook insights data, as well as allow for the easy integration of third-party data sets.

"By enhancing our data and analytics foundation, Tiger Pistol is now able to provide unique insights to its customers as well as introduce new features around data-science backed recommendations," said Elliott. "This foundation will also allow the Tiger Pistol team to demonstrate clear value to current and prospective customers."

