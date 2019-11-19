Tiger Pistol Named Digiday Tech Award Winner

Tiger Pistol stood out among industry competitors based on the remarkable social advertising results achieved for a Global Fortune 500 consumer product client. Among other benefits, the client's use of the platform to drive traffic to thousands of locations worldwide resulted in a 60 percent decrease in advertising cost in comparison to the brand's national advertising efforts, plus a +50 Net Promoter Score among locations that participated in the program.

"We are honored that Digiday has recognized Tiger Pistol as the leading social marketing platform to manage and scale social advertising efforts," said Paul Elliott, Tiger Pistol CEO. "The selection of Tiger Pistol over other leading social advertising tool providers is validation of our category leadership position and that our global-to-local approach outperforms comparable brand-level campaign executions."

The scale and efficiency provided by the Platform consistently gives Tiger Pistol clients a game-changing competitive advantage, increasing localization, personalization, and relevancy with the ability to publish global campaigns from local social pages, improving campaign effectiveness while reducing advertising costs.

"While every client is unique in their particular use case, the global-to-local approach is the future of social advertising, allowing brands to scale their marketing efforts by utilizing and empowering their locations to foster consumer connections via social advertising," said Elliott. "Brand campaigns still have their place, but locally-executed campaigns stand out in their ability to dial up relevance through localization and personalization, and more relevance usually equates to better performance. Ultimately, it will be those brands who evolve to a more global-plus-local approach that will unleash the next wave of innovation in digital advertising. Tiger Pistol's platform enables that shift."

The Digiday Technology Awards recognize the technology modernizing media and marketing, bringing efficiency and effectiveness to brands and agencies worldwide. Winners were announced November 14 at the Digiday Technology Awards Gala in New York City.

See exactly how Tiger Pistol, the world's #1 social advertising automation platform for local, unlocks local activation at global scale for brands, resellers, and agencies, visit TigerPistol.com/request-a-demo.

About Tiger Pistol

Tiger Pistol is the world's #1 social advertising automation platform for local. For nearly a decade, the company has been obsessively focused on building the world's most effective social advertising platform for global brands, resellers, and agencies who realize the power of local activation at scale. As a preferred Facebook Marketing Partner and the largest third-party publisher of social advertising for local, Tiger Pistol creates, deploys, manages, and optimizes high-performance social ads at unprecedented scale, with over 800k Facebook and Instagram campaigns published to date. Tiger Pistol's first of its kind technology delivers meaningful and measurable business impact for brands, resellers, and agencies alike, helping to unlock value and efficiency through innovation-led social advertising automation. To learn more, visit TigerPistol.com, or follow on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

