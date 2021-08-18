Tiger Pistol Named to Inc. 5000 List for Second Straight Year

"We are honored to once again be recognized as one of the fastest growing private companies in the country, and in the top 300 companies in the advertising and marketing space," said Paul Elliott, CEO, Tiger Pistol. "I am incredibly proud of our team's accomplishments. During a time when the economy as a whole only grew 15 percent, Tiger Pistol's commitment to innovation and clients continues to fuel strong growth and ongoing client loyalty. We partner with our clients in 22 global markets and we will launch more than 500,000 campaigns globally this year."

Donny Dye, Tiger Pistol's Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, attributes the company's success to its ongoing focus on strengthening our product offerings and expanding into new industry verticals and emerging markets.

"Too many times, marketers are told that collaborating with their channel partners is too complex or even impossible. This could not be further from the truth. Not only is this collaboration the core of the Tiger Pistol platform, but we believe it is vital for engaging today's consumers who are now purchasing via curbside pickup, in-store, delivery, and directly from the brand," said Dye. "Tiger Pistol has a singular focus of empowering brands to connect with their local partners while allowing consumers to purchase any way they want. There is simply no replacement for this level of collaboration, and the results speak for themselves."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been competitive within their markets, but the list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Complete results, including Tiger Pistol's company profile, can be found at https://www.inc.com/profile/tiger-pistol .

About Tiger Pistol

Tiger Pistol, the most award-winning social advertising platform of 2020, makes high performance collaborative advertising simple and scalable for brands and their channel partners, removing the barriers to customer acquisition and sales growth. Tiger Pistol's Collaborative Advertising Platform™ utilizes advanced technology and automation to unite brands with their channel partners (retailers, dealers, agents) to acquire and engage new customers within their local communities. As a long-standing Facebook Marketing Partner, Tiger Pistol is the largest third-party publisher of collaborative social ads in the world, supporting clients in 22 global markets with more than 500,000 campaigns published annually. Learn more by visiting TigerPistol.com , or following on Twitter , Facebook , or LinkedIn .

About Inc. 5000

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multi-platform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com. For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

